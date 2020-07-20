1202 Huntington Road

Amenities
House is located in the highly coveted Village of Hampton Hills in West San Marcos. A quiet community with private streets and no through traffic. Desirable open floor plan with lots of natural light. Vaulted Ceilings. This 3 bed/2 bath home boasts new kitchen granite counters, stainless steal appliances and breakfast nook with built in window seat. Living room features hardwood floor with wood burning stove.
