Last updated June 8 2019 at 12:14 AM

1202 Huntington Road

1202 Huntington Road · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Huntington Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
House is located in the highly coveted Village of Hampton Hills in West San Marcos. A quiet community with private streets and no through traffic. Desirable open floor plan with lots of natural light. Vaulted Ceilings. This 3 bed/2 bath home boasts new kitchen granite counters, stainless steal appliances and breakfast nook with built in window seat. Living room features hardwood floor with wood burning stove.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Huntington Road have any available units?
1202 Huntington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Huntington Road have?
Some of 1202 Huntington Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Huntington Road currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Huntington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Huntington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Huntington Road is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Huntington Road offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Huntington Road offers parking.
Does 1202 Huntington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Huntington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Huntington Road have a pool?
No, 1202 Huntington Road does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Huntington Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1202 Huntington Road has accessible units.
Does 1202 Huntington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Huntington Road has units with dishwashers.
