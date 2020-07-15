1185 Highbluff Avenue

Amenities

SORRY, NO PETS. Lovely townhome located in gated Westridge community at San Elijo Hills! This bright and cheerful 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit offers great views from most of the rooms and features a spacious balcony off the living room with cozy fireplace and beautiful slate tile flooring in the kitchen and living/dining areas. Equipped with window treatments, custom paint, a/c, 1 car attached garage and fridge/washer/dryer. Community pool/spa and just a short walk to schools/town center/parks and more! SORRY, NO PETS. Available now.