1171 Elfin Forest Rd E

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRIGHT & OPEN TOWNHOME in Village Square at San Elijo Hills. This cozy unit features a functional floorplan with spacious kitchen, separate dining area, cozy living room with balcony and 1/2 bath on main level. Upstairs at 3rd level is the spacious master with walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bath, plus a 2nd bedroom with mirrored closet and full bath. Full size laundry closet with washer/dryer included. Just a short walk to shops, restaurants, schools, trails, parks & playgrounds. Pets considered. MOVE-IN READY!