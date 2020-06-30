All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated December 1 2019

1171 Elfin Forest Rd E

1171 Elfin Forest Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1171 Elfin Forest Road East, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRIGHT & OPEN TOWNHOME in Village Square at San Elijo Hills. This cozy unit features a functional floorplan with spacious kitchen, separate dining area, cozy living room with balcony and 1/2 bath on main level. Upstairs at 3rd level is the spacious master with walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bath, plus a 2nd bedroom with mirrored closet and full bath. Full size laundry closet with washer/dryer included. Just a short walk to shops, restaurants, schools, trails, parks & playgrounds. Pets considered. MOVE-IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E have any available units?
1171 Elfin Forest Rd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E have?
Some of 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Elfin Forest Rd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E is pet friendly.
Does 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E offer parking?
No, 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E does not offer parking.
Does 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E have a pool?
No, 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E does not have a pool.
Does 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E have accessible units?
No, 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1171 Elfin Forest Rd E has units with dishwashers.

