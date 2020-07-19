All apartments in San Marcos
1022 Brookdel Ave
1022 Brookdel Ave

1022 Brookdel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Brookdel Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Homes Management - 4 Bd, 3 Ba San Marcos Home for Rent - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 3-car garage in the heart of San Marcos. This lovely home is located on a cul-de-sac. Dining room with vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. The kitchen has hardwood flooring. One bedroom & bathroom is located on the ground floor, with additional bedrooms upstairs. The yard has recently been refreshed with ground covering and the property has a fenced backyard.

This home is located very close to Mission Hills High School and Woodland Park. There is also close access to the 78 freeway.

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

1022 Brookdel Ave
San Marcos, CA 92069

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4502478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Brookdel Ave have any available units?
1022 Brookdel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Brookdel Ave have?
Some of 1022 Brookdel Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Brookdel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Brookdel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Brookdel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Brookdel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1022 Brookdel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Brookdel Ave offers parking.
Does 1022 Brookdel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Brookdel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Brookdel Ave have a pool?
No, 1022 Brookdel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Brookdel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1022 Brookdel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Brookdel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Brookdel Ave has units with dishwashers.
