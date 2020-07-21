83 Plaza De Las Flores

Amenities

Fabulous single level villa in Marbella Country Club. This 2/3 bedroom home has direct 2 car garage access and has been recently remodeled within the past 6 months. Brand new flooring, paint, and the kitchen cabinets, appliances are all NEW. The master suite has outside access and also a beautiful fireplace with large walk in closet. The second bedroom has a private bath and shower. The den/office is off the great room. The large dining room as outside access as also does the great room. This home is light and bright . This guard gated community has the best location-close to shopping, restaurants and parks, hiking, horse trails and San Juan golf course, pickleball courts and much more. Come experience the community of Marbella. Available now for lease.