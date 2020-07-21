All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:51 AM

83 Plaza De Las Flores

83 Plaza De Las Flores · No Longer Available
Location

83 Plaza De Las Flores, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Marbella

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous single level villa in Marbella Country Club. This 2/3 bedroom home has direct 2 car garage access and has been recently remodeled within the past 6 months. Brand new flooring, paint, and the kitchen cabinets, appliances are all NEW. The master suite has outside access and also a beautiful fireplace with large walk in closet. The second bedroom has a private bath and shower. The den/office is off the great room. The large dining room as outside access as also does the great room. This home is light and bright . This guard gated community has the best location-close to shopping, restaurants and parks, hiking, horse trails and San Juan golf course, pickleball courts and much more. Come experience the community of Marbella. Available now for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Plaza De Las Flores have any available units?
83 Plaza De Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 83 Plaza De Las Flores have?
Some of 83 Plaza De Las Flores's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Plaza De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
83 Plaza De Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Plaza De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 83 Plaza De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 83 Plaza De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 83 Plaza De Las Flores offers parking.
Does 83 Plaza De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Plaza De Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Plaza De Las Flores have a pool?
No, 83 Plaza De Las Flores does not have a pool.
Does 83 Plaza De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 83 Plaza De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Plaza De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Plaza De Las Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Plaza De Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Plaza De Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.
