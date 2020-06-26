All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
33862 Calle Borrego
33862 Calle Borrego

33862 Calle Borrego · No Longer Available
Location

33862 Calle Borrego, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OCEAN VIEW HOME! Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to live in a spacious, and upgraded, ocean view home nestled in the quiet coastal San Juan Capistrano community of Viewpointe. Situated on over 11,000sqft, the home features an exceptionally large backyard as well as a large front patio and garden that are both accessible from the main living area that has an ocean view. Additionally, the home has an extra large covered patio off of the front of the house, above the garages, that boasts incredible ocean and sunset views and is accessible from the secondary living area upstairs. In addition to the two separate living areas (upstairs and downstairs) the home also offers a formal dining area, breakfast nook and newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. A main floor master suite along with a half bath complete the first level. Situated upstairs is the secondary living area with the ocean view patio, three more bedrooms and an newly remodeled bathroom complete the upstairs. Gardner included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33862 Calle Borrego have any available units?
33862 Calle Borrego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33862 Calle Borrego have?
Some of 33862 Calle Borrego's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33862 Calle Borrego currently offering any rent specials?
33862 Calle Borrego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33862 Calle Borrego pet-friendly?
No, 33862 Calle Borrego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33862 Calle Borrego offer parking?
Yes, 33862 Calle Borrego offers parking.
Does 33862 Calle Borrego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33862 Calle Borrego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33862 Calle Borrego have a pool?
No, 33862 Calle Borrego does not have a pool.
Does 33862 Calle Borrego have accessible units?
No, 33862 Calle Borrego does not have accessible units.
Does 33862 Calle Borrego have units with dishwashers?
No, 33862 Calle Borrego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33862 Calle Borrego have units with air conditioning?
No, 33862 Calle Borrego does not have units with air conditioning.
