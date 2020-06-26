33862 Calle Borrego

Amenities

OCEAN VIEW HOME! Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to live in a spacious, and upgraded, ocean view home nestled in the quiet coastal San Juan Capistrano community of Viewpointe. Situated on over 11,000sqft, the home features an exceptionally large backyard as well as a large front patio and garden that are both accessible from the main living area that has an ocean view. Additionally, the home has an extra large covered patio off of the front of the house, above the garages, that boasts incredible ocean and sunset views and is accessible from the secondary living area upstairs. In addition to the two separate living areas (upstairs and downstairs) the home also offers a formal dining area, breakfast nook and newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. A main floor master suite along with a half bath complete the first level. Situated upstairs is the secondary living area with the ocean view patio, three more bedrooms and an newly remodeled bathroom complete the upstairs. Gardner included.