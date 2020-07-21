33458 Paseo El Lazo

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Newer Home in the Gated Pacifica San Juan's newest community, Plan 1 at The Cove. The beautiful entryway opens to the great room kitchen and dining room area with high ceilings and lots of light. The upgraded designer kitchen includes a large working island with seating and is open to the great room and dining. Beautiful Quartz counters with subway tile backsplash. Large farm sink and all stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator. Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs and upgraded carpet on upstairs. Upstairs you have a full laundry room and sink area including new washer and dryer. Master bathroom has a separate large soaking tub and nice size walk-in shower, dual sink vanity. Large walk-in closet. There are two secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and lots of fight. Also a loft area. Neighborhood has playground and and picnic area. Direct access to the Resort Style Clubhouse area with pool, spa, fireplace, BBQ area with plenty of seating and cabanas to lounge in. Also a Gym. Surrounded by rolling hills with hiking and walking trails. Only a few miles to Dana Point Harbor and many beaches, historic town of San Juan Capistrano with many restaurants and shopping and golf. Close to freeway access and Amtrak station.