San Juan Capistrano, CA
33458 Paseo El Lazo
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

33458 Paseo El Lazo

33458 Paseo El Lazo · No Longer Available
Location

33458 Paseo El Lazo, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Newer Home in the Gated Pacifica San Juan's newest community, Plan 1 at The Cove. The beautiful entryway opens to the great room kitchen and dining room area with high ceilings and lots of light. The upgraded designer kitchen includes a large working island with seating and is open to the great room and dining. Beautiful Quartz counters with subway tile backsplash. Large farm sink and all stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator. Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs and upgraded carpet on upstairs. Upstairs you have a full laundry room and sink area including new washer and dryer. Master bathroom has a separate large soaking tub and nice size walk-in shower, dual sink vanity. Large walk-in closet. There are two secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and lots of fight. Also a loft area. Neighborhood has playground and and picnic area. Direct access to the Resort Style Clubhouse area with pool, spa, fireplace, BBQ area with plenty of seating and cabanas to lounge in. Also a Gym. Surrounded by rolling hills with hiking and walking trails. Only a few miles to Dana Point Harbor and many beaches, historic town of San Juan Capistrano with many restaurants and shopping and golf. Close to freeway access and Amtrak station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33458 Paseo El Lazo have any available units?
33458 Paseo El Lazo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33458 Paseo El Lazo have?
Some of 33458 Paseo El Lazo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33458 Paseo El Lazo currently offering any rent specials?
33458 Paseo El Lazo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33458 Paseo El Lazo pet-friendly?
No, 33458 Paseo El Lazo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33458 Paseo El Lazo offer parking?
Yes, 33458 Paseo El Lazo offers parking.
Does 33458 Paseo El Lazo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33458 Paseo El Lazo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33458 Paseo El Lazo have a pool?
Yes, 33458 Paseo El Lazo has a pool.
Does 33458 Paseo El Lazo have accessible units?
No, 33458 Paseo El Lazo does not have accessible units.
Does 33458 Paseo El Lazo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33458 Paseo El Lazo has units with dishwashers.
Does 33458 Paseo El Lazo have units with air conditioning?
No, 33458 Paseo El Lazo does not have units with air conditioning.
