32462 Fathom Court

FULLY FURNISHED rental in Captain's Hill. Available immediately. Short or long term. Minutes to beaches, Dana Point Harbor and downtown San Juan Capistrano. Ultra quiet retreat with peaceful views. Nice community with rolling greenbelts and community pool. Fully furnished with everything you need including linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans, appliances and TVs. 1,650 square feet. 2 big master bedrooms each with King size bed plus a den that can serve as a 3rd bedroom. Only three homes on single loaded cul de sac. Two car garage, two beautiful patios with well manicured gardens, granite kitchen counter-tops, all stainless appliances including a new stainless refrigerator, French doors; custom fireplace, gated front courtyard, tile flooring throughout first level, vaulted ceilings and skylights. Remodeled bathrooms are clean as a whistle. Perfect for temporary relocation needs, place to stay during your remodel or maybe just a nice long vacation!