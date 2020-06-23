All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
32462 Fathom Court
32462 Fathom Court

32462 Fathom Court · No Longer Available
Location

32462 Fathom Court, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED rental in Captain's Hill. Available immediately. Short or long term. Minutes to beaches, Dana Point Harbor and downtown San Juan Capistrano. Ultra quiet retreat with peaceful views. Nice community with rolling greenbelts and community pool. Fully furnished with everything you need including linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans, appliances and TVs. 1,650 square feet. 2 big master bedrooms each with King size bed plus a den that can serve as a 3rd bedroom. Only three homes on single loaded cul de sac. Two car garage, two beautiful patios with well manicured gardens, granite kitchen counter-tops, all stainless appliances including a new stainless refrigerator, French doors; custom fireplace, gated front courtyard, tile flooring throughout first level, vaulted ceilings and skylights. Remodeled bathrooms are clean as a whistle. Perfect for temporary relocation needs, place to stay during your remodel or maybe just a nice long vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32462 Fathom Court have any available units?
32462 Fathom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 32462 Fathom Court have?
Some of 32462 Fathom Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32462 Fathom Court currently offering any rent specials?
32462 Fathom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32462 Fathom Court pet-friendly?
No, 32462 Fathom Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32462 Fathom Court offer parking?
Yes, 32462 Fathom Court offers parking.
Does 32462 Fathom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32462 Fathom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32462 Fathom Court have a pool?
Yes, 32462 Fathom Court has a pool.
Does 32462 Fathom Court have accessible units?
No, 32462 Fathom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 32462 Fathom Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32462 Fathom Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 32462 Fathom Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 32462 Fathom Court does not have units with air conditioning.
