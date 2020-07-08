All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
32221 Alipaz St 134
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

32221 Alipaz St 134

32221 Alipaz Street · No Longer Available
Location

32221 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Unit 134 Available 07/01/20 Fabulous Lower Level End Unit in Casitas Alipaz. - Property Id: 274573

Fabulous Lower Level End Unit in Casitas de Alipaz. This Beautiful Home features a Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Private Deck with Additional Storage, Scraped Ceilings with Fans, and Recessed Lights. More upgrades include a New Bathtub.

All Windows are surrounded by Lush Trees, adds to Private Feeling. Detached one-car garage and one additional Parking Space. Water and Trash covered by rent. Right across from the swimming pool. Located just minutes to Schools, Parks, Shopping, and the Historic Mission San Juan Capistrano.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274573
Property Id 274573

(RLNE5760595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

