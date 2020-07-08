32221 Alipaz St 134

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Unit 134 Available 07/01/20 Fabulous Lower Level End Unit in Casitas Alipaz. - Property Id: 274573



Fabulous Lower Level End Unit in Casitas de Alipaz. This Beautiful Home features a Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Private Deck with Additional Storage, Scraped Ceilings with Fans, and Recessed Lights. More upgrades include a New Bathtub.



All Windows are surrounded by Lush Trees, adds to Private Feeling. Detached one-car garage and one additional Parking Space. Water and Trash covered by rent. Right across from the swimming pool. Located just minutes to Schools, Parks, Shopping, and the Historic Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274573

Property Id 274573



(RLNE5760595)