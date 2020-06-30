All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 31901 Via Montura.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
31901 Via Montura
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

31901 Via Montura

31901 Via Montura · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

31901 Via Montura, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Call or email Patrick Hourigan today at (949) 463-7630 OR aussiecfo@cox.net to arrange a private tour. **Just remodel TOP SHELF** Enjoy a touch of elegant country living at this city-close tranquil garden Shangri-La nestled in San Juan Capistrano. Pride of ownership throughout this home with the same attention to detail flowing into the private and serene backyard. The stunning living room has been artfully modeled after a Spanish Mission, with careful attention to detail. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms on the main level. The home has been upgraded throughout in every room and the owner had the greenest thumb in the neighborhood. You will love the expansive back yard for all of your entertaining needs and family gatherings. **Just remodeled throughout TOP SHELF**. Monthly includes GARDENER. Close to schools, transportation, beaches, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31901 Via Montura have any available units?
31901 Via Montura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Is 31901 Via Montura currently offering any rent specials?
31901 Via Montura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31901 Via Montura pet-friendly?
No, 31901 Via Montura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31901 Via Montura offer parking?
Yes, 31901 Via Montura offers parking.
Does 31901 Via Montura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31901 Via Montura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31901 Via Montura have a pool?
No, 31901 Via Montura does not have a pool.
Does 31901 Via Montura have accessible units?
No, 31901 Via Montura does not have accessible units.
Does 31901 Via Montura have units with dishwashers?
No, 31901 Via Montura does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31901 Via Montura have units with air conditioning?
No, 31901 Via Montura does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego