31901 Via Montura

Call or email Patrick Hourigan today at (949) 463-7630 OR aussiecfo@cox.net to arrange a private tour. **Just remodel TOP SHELF** Enjoy a touch of elegant country living at this city-close tranquil garden Shangri-La nestled in San Juan Capistrano. Pride of ownership throughout this home with the same attention to detail flowing into the private and serene backyard. The stunning living room has been artfully modeled after a Spanish Mission, with careful attention to detail. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms on the main level. The home has been upgraded throughout in every room and the owner had the greenest thumb in the neighborhood. You will love the expansive back yard for all of your entertaining needs and family gatherings. **Just remodeled throughout TOP SHELF**. Monthly includes GARDENER. Close to schools, transportation, beaches, shopping and entertainment.