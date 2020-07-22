All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
31302 Via Las Palmas
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

31302 Via Las Palmas

31302 Via Las Palmas · No Longer Available
Location

31302 Via Las Palmas, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful custom home is located on a private cul-de-sac in the gated community of Hunters Creek with approx 4,648 sqft of luxury living and situated o 20,700 sqft foot lot. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, office, family room, game room, bonus room, laundry room and a 3 car garage. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, kitchen island with prep sink, double oven, built-in range, refrigerator and a breakfast nook. The laundry room has direct access to the backyard as well as the attached 3 car garage. The master suite features a cozy sitting area, large walk-in closet, sizable second closet, double sinks and spa bathtub. The spacious bonus room has stairs leading private rear yard. The rear is a perfect place to entertain your family and friends. The rear yard features a built in bar-be-que, pergola, gazebo with a cozy fireplace and lots of room to roam.
This home is located by the equestrian training and boarding center. Only minutes away from golf, hiking and biking trails, restaurants and the beautiful San Juan Capistrano Mission and Historic Rios District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31302 Via Las Palmas have any available units?
31302 Via Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31302 Via Las Palmas have?
Some of 31302 Via Las Palmas's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31302 Via Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
31302 Via Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31302 Via Las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 31302 Via Las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31302 Via Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 31302 Via Las Palmas offers parking.
Does 31302 Via Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31302 Via Las Palmas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31302 Via Las Palmas have a pool?
No, 31302 Via Las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 31302 Via Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 31302 Via Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 31302 Via Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31302 Via Las Palmas has units with dishwashers.
Does 31302 Via Las Palmas have units with air conditioning?
No, 31302 Via Las Palmas does not have units with air conditioning.
