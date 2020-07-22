31302 Via Las Palmas

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Location! Location! Location! This beautiful custom home is located on a private cul-de-sac in the gated community of Hunters Creek with approx 4,648 sqft of luxury living and situated o 20,700 sqft foot lot. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, office, family room, game room, bonus room, laundry room and a 3 car garage. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, kitchen island with prep sink, double oven, built-in range, refrigerator and a breakfast nook. The laundry room has direct access to the backyard as well as the attached 3 car garage. The master suite features a cozy sitting area, large walk-in closet, sizable second closet, double sinks and spa bathtub. The spacious bonus room has stairs leading private rear yard. The rear is a perfect place to entertain your family and friends. The rear yard features a built in bar-be-que, pergola, gazebo with a cozy fireplace and lots of room to roam.

This home is located by the equestrian training and boarding center. Only minutes away from golf, hiking and biking trails, restaurants and the beautiful San Juan Capistrano Mission and Historic Rios District.