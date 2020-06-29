31226 Via San Vicente

Amenities

CHARMING SINGLE STORY HOME! Vaulted Ceilings In Living Room, Dining Area And Kitchen. Kitchen Features Garden Window, And Attractive Cabinetry. Custom Fireplace And Built-Ins In Living Room. Master Bedroom Has Huge Wardrobe And Access To Backyard. French Doors In Second Bedroom Open To Gated Front Courtyard. Enjoy The Large And Private Backyard With Covered Patio, Decorative Brick Accents and Planters......Great For Entertaining, Nicely Upgraded Throughout With Dual Glazed Windows And Doors, Upgraded Baths, Closet Built-Ins, Ceiling Fans And Leaded Glass Entry Door. Relax On The Front Courtyard! Two-Car Attached Garage. Association Pool And Spa And Beautiful Serra Community Park Are Nearby. San Juan Capistrano Offers Historic Mission and Los Rios Street, Train Depot, Town Center Park, Children's Zoo And Great Restaurants And Shopping! REFRIGERATOR, AND NEWER WASHER AND DRYER!