Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

31226 Via San Vicente

31226 Via San Vicente · No Longer Available
Location

31226 Via San Vicente, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Capistrano Garden Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
CHARMING SINGLE STORY HOME! Vaulted Ceilings In Living Room, Dining Area And Kitchen. Kitchen Features Garden Window, And Attractive Cabinetry. Custom Fireplace And Built-Ins In Living Room. Master Bedroom Has Huge Wardrobe And Access To Backyard. French Doors In Second Bedroom Open To Gated Front Courtyard. Enjoy The Large And Private Backyard With Covered Patio, Decorative Brick Accents and Planters......Great For Entertaining, Nicely Upgraded Throughout With Dual Glazed Windows And Doors, Upgraded Baths, Closet Built-Ins, Ceiling Fans And Leaded Glass Entry Door. Relax On The Front Courtyard! Two-Car Attached Garage. Association Pool And Spa And Beautiful Serra Community Park Are Nearby. San Juan Capistrano Offers Historic Mission and Los Rios Street, Train Depot, Town Center Park, Children's Zoo And Great Restaurants And Shopping! REFRIGERATOR, AND NEWER WASHER AND DRYER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31226 Via San Vicente have any available units?
31226 Via San Vicente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31226 Via San Vicente have?
Some of 31226 Via San Vicente's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31226 Via San Vicente currently offering any rent specials?
31226 Via San Vicente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31226 Via San Vicente pet-friendly?
No, 31226 Via San Vicente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31226 Via San Vicente offer parking?
Yes, 31226 Via San Vicente offers parking.
Does 31226 Via San Vicente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31226 Via San Vicente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31226 Via San Vicente have a pool?
Yes, 31226 Via San Vicente has a pool.
Does 31226 Via San Vicente have accessible units?
No, 31226 Via San Vicente does not have accessible units.
Does 31226 Via San Vicente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31226 Via San Vicente has units with dishwashers.
Does 31226 Via San Vicente have units with air conditioning?
No, 31226 Via San Vicente does not have units with air conditioning.
