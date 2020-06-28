All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
30911 Calle Santa Rosalia

30911 Calle Santa Rosalia · No Longer Available
Location

30911 Calle Santa Rosalia, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Capistrano Garden Homes

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED HOME WITH NEWER PAINT AND FLOORING. TWO BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER APPLIANCES. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FENCED BACK YARD AND CENTRAL AIR. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SHOPPING AND MISSION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia have any available units?
30911 Calle Santa Rosalia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Is 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia currently offering any rent specials?
30911 Calle Santa Rosalia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia pet-friendly?
No, 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia offer parking?
Yes, 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia offers parking.
Does 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia have a pool?
No, 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia does not have a pool.
Does 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia have accessible units?
No, 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia does not have accessible units.
Does 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia have units with dishwashers?
No, 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30911 Calle Santa Rosalia has units with air conditioning.
