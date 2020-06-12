/
3 bedroom apartments
200 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
34101 Via California
34101 Via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1702 sqft
This is a Fully Renovated Two Story End Unit Townhouse in the Beautiful Gated Community of Cancun Racquet Club. It Has 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs and a Large 3rd Bedroom Located On The First Floor.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
32922 Avenida Del Rosal
32922 Avenida Del Rosal, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1216 sqft
Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
31820 Paseo Tarazona
31820 Paseo Tarazona, San Juan Capistrano, CA
Situated amidst the rolling hills in the intimate gated community of Rancho San Juan. This resort inspired pool home with a view is on a cul-de-sac with generous upgrades and finishes. 4 bedroom (could be 6 if needed), 4.5 bath home.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
27431 Paseo Fiesta
27431 Paseo Fiesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1962 sqft
Model perfect and highly upgraded 3 Bedroom plus Loft home located at end of cul-de-sac in the prestigious community of Loma Vista.
Last updated June 12
Marbella
1 Unit Available
30522 Via Andalusia
30522 Via Andalusia, San Juan Capistrano, CA
An extraordinary custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6000 sq. ft. plus residence located in the guard gated community of Marbella Estates!! Main floor office area with significant built-ins.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
25571 Via Del Rey
25571 Via Del Rey, San Juan Capistrano, CA
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
32742 ALIPAZ Street
32742 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano, CA
Newer manufactured home in a well maintained family park - with nice clubhouse, game room, swimming pool, spa, sports courts, playground, bike path to the beach. 4 Bedrooms (4th BR could be family room or office), 2 baths, approx. 1500 square feet.
Last updated January 1
Marbella
1 Unit Available
27 Plaza Caloroso
27 Plaza Caloroso, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 Plaza Caloroso in San Juan Capistrano. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of San Juan Capistrano
Last updated June 12
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1358 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 12
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12
26 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Last updated June 12
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
728 Calle Casita
728 Calle Casita, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Ocean Hills View Condo - Very clean upgraded everything newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an Ocean View! Located in Ocean Hills near shopping, easy access to freeways and convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.
Last updated June 12
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
25212 Bentwood
25212 Bentwood, Laguna Niguel, CA
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO ROOF - SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC STREET - SOUTH FACING, ROCK LINED 8 FOOT DEEP POOL; SPA WITH JACUZZI JETS - FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, FENCE - WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MIDDLE SCHOOL & PARK
Last updated June 12
Laguna Heights
1 Unit Available
10 Trestles
10 Trestles, Laguna Niguel, CA
This is a very well cared for home in coastal close community of Laguna Niguel. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Large kitchen opens to family room with inviting fireplace.
Last updated June 12
Niguel Ranch
1 Unit Available
24801 Cutter
24801 Cutter, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1759 sqft
UPGRADED HOME IN STERLING NIGUEL! Enjoy privacy, location, and low maintenance yard in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home thats efficiently spaced at 1759.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
34582 Camino Capistrano
34582 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint.
Last updated June 12
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO
28712 Rancho Del Lago, Laguna Niguel, CA
Terrific home in Rancho Niguel Mandevilla, located in a single loaded street with gorgeous view of mountains. This elegant and highly upgraded home offers cathedral ceilings in the large living room and formal dinning room.
Last updated June 12
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2938 Estancia
2938 Estancia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1242 sqft
Well Maintained Single Story 3 Bedrooms, High On Hill For Ocean Views& Breezes with Panoramic City Lights, Hill Mountain Views!! Best Price In Forster Ranch. Huge Front, Side & Rear Yards-. Backyard fenced in with white wroght iron fence.
Last updated June 12
Talega
1 Unit Available
12 Via Canero
12 Via Canero, San Clemente, CA
Gorgeous 4BdRm Pool Home with Ocean & Canyon Views, Cull-De-Sac, Upgraded, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Master BdRm w/Open Ocean View Balcony, Huge Walk-in Closet w/security lock door, 2 Good Size BdRms, Plus Built-In Computer Desk/Library
Last updated June 12
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
12 Vasto Street
12 Vasto St, Ladera Ranch, CA
This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops.
Last updated June 12
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
17 Gray Stone Way
17 Gray Stone Way, Laguna Niguel, CA
In prestigious Bear Brand Ocean Ranch, this home boasts an awesome floorplan with a stunning open entryway.
