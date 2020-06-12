/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
142 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
9 Strawflower
9 Strawflower St, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1373 sqft
9 Strawflower Available 07/01/20 LADERA RANCH CONDO for rent - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Baths - WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK AND POOL! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo is located across the street from one of Ladera's most association beautiful pool and park.
32212 Via Barrida
32212 Avenue Barrida, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1736 sqft
San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet.
Marbella
79 Plaza Cuesta
79 Plaza Cuesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1779 sqft
Updated Single level Villa with golf course, waterfall and hillside views. Located on the 9th green of the golf course in a quiet and peaceful location walk to clubhouse.
25701 WINDJAMMER DR.
25701 Windjammer Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home.
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1128 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
873 Doheny Way
873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com.
34101 Via California
34101 Via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1472 sqft
Welcome Home to the Cancun Racquet Club! A sprawling Tennis Club Community located on 4 Lushly-Landscaped Manicured Acres of Coastal Hillsides! Enjoy the cooling Ocean Breezes in this Private, Gated Enclave of only 40 Town Homes on The Bluffs above
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
946 sqft
23 Aruba Street Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.
75 Martinique Street
75 Martinique Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
***Upstairs 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Pool / Spa - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 2 bath / 946 sqft condo in beautiful Laguna Niguel is a must-see! Located minutes from the 5 freeway, shopping, and dining, features include: -Central
34382 Via San Juan
34382 Via San Juan, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease a 2bd 2bth single level unit in beautiful Capistrano Beach. Fresh paint, updated master bathroom, and new carpet. Attached carport around the backside of the building with exterior storage cabinets.
34101 Calle La Primavera
34101 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
Beautifully upgraded one level unit with amazing ocean and city lights views! This newly upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath is ideally located in the sought after quiet neighborhood of South Lantern Village.
6 Aruba Street
6 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
947 sqft
Welcome home to this highly upgraded and highly desirable downstairs unit. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condominium is one of the most private turn-key homes in the beautiful Crystal Cay community.
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.
26944 Avenida Las Palmas
26944 Avenida Las Palmas, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
906 sqft
Experience the finest quality of life in this beautifully remodeled fresh, bright and clean, never been lived in since the remodel. Located in a highly sought after community within the city of Dana Point called "Capistrano beach.
