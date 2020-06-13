Apartment List
113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Finding an apartment in San Juan Capistrano that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium f... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
17 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
32212 Via Barrida
32212 Avenue Barrida, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1736 sqft
San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of San Juan Capistrano
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Marina Hills
6 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
35 Seastar Court
35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
944 sqft
We are excited to introduce Arrive Los Carneros, a premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Martinique Street
75 Martinique Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
***Upstairs 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Pool / Spa - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 2 bath / 946 sqft condo in beautiful Laguna Niguel is a must-see! Located minutes from the 5 freeway, shopping, and dining, features include: -Central

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
946 sqft
23 Aruba Street Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6 Aruba Street
6 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
947 sqft
Welcome home to this highly upgraded and highly desirable downstairs unit. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condominium is one of the most private turn-key homes in the beautiful Crystal Cay community.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
51 Largo St.
51 Largo Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
915 sqft
51 Largo St. Available 05/01/20 Updated Upper Level Condo in Laguna Niguel with Rooftop Deck! - Upper level condo located in desirable Laguna Niguel within Crystal Cay Community.
Results within 5 miles of San Juan Capistrano
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
21 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Rancho San Clemente
34 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
61 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Finding an apartment in San Juan Capistrano that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

