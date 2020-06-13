Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

246 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Meredith Canyon
1 Unit Available
33591 Avenida Calita
33591 Avenida Calita, San Juan Capistrano, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3480 sqft
Spectacular ocean view and nestled in amongst the green hills of beautiful and serene Meredith Canyon. This home offers approx. 3480 square feet on a 11,500+ sq. ft lot. 5 spacious bedrooms (1 on main level +full bathroom).

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
34101 Via California
34101 Via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1702 sqft
This is a Fully Renovated Two Story End Unit Townhouse in the Beautiful Gated Community of Cancun Racquet Club. It Has 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs and a Large 3rd Bedroom Located On The First Floor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Marbella
1 Unit Available
79 Plaza Cuesta
79 Plaza Cuesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1779 sqft
Updated Single level Villa with golf course, waterfall and hillside views. Located on the 9th green of the golf course in a quiet and peaceful location walk to clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Marbella
1 Unit Available
30522 Via Andalusia
30522 Via Andalusia, San Juan Capistrano, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6196 sqft
An extraordinary custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6000 sq. ft. plus residence located in the guard gated community of Marbella Estates!! Main floor office area with significant built-ins.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
25701 WINDJAMMER DR.
25701 Windjammer Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home.
Results within 1 mile of San Juan Capistrano
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
53 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
946 sqft
23 Aruba Street Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Martinique Street
75 Martinique Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
***Upstairs 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Pool / Spa - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 2 bath / 946 sqft condo in beautiful Laguna Niguel is a must-see! Located minutes from the 5 freeway, shopping, and dining, features include: -Central

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33852 Del Obispo Unit 24
33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Newly remodeled upstairs condo located in Dana Point. Newly installed hard surface flooring through out the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2919 sqft
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
25212 Bentwood
25212 Bentwood, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1985 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO ROOF - SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC STREET - SOUTH FACING, ROCK LINED 8 FOOT DEEP POOL; SPA WITH JACUZZI JETS - FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, FENCE - WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MIDDLE SCHOOL & PARK

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Laguna Heights
1 Unit Available
10 Trestles
10 Trestles, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
2604 sqft
This is a very well cared for home in coastal close community of Laguna Niguel. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Large kitchen opens to family room with inviting fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Niguel Ranch
1 Unit Available
24801 Cutter
24801 Cutter, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1759 sqft
UPGRADED HOME IN STERLING NIGUEL! Enjoy privacy, location, and low maintenance yard in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home thats efficiently spaced at 1759.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
34582 Camino Capistrano
34582 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Juan Capistrano renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

