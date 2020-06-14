Apartment List
/
CA
/
san juan capistrano
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

115 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Juan Capistrano renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Marbella
1 Unit Available
79 Plaza Cuesta
79 Plaza Cuesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1779 sqft
Updated Single level Villa with golf course, waterfall and hillside views. Located on the 9th green of the golf course in a quiet and peaceful location walk to clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of San Juan Capistrano
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
35 Seastar Court
35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
944 sqft
We are excited to introduce Arrive Los Carneros, a premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
873 Doheny Way
873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Talega
1 Unit Available
12 Via Canero
12 Via Canero, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2566 sqft
Gorgeous 4BdRm Pool Home with Ocean & Canyon Views, Cull-De-Sac, Upgraded, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Master BdRm w/Open Ocean View Balcony, Huge Walk-in Closet w/security lock door, 2 Good Size BdRms, Plus Built-In Computer Desk/Library

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
12 Vasto Street
12 Vasto St, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2723 sqft
This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28511 Rancho Grande
28511 Rancho Grande, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
2609 sqft
Please call or text with any questions. Patrick Jouanel c: (949) 697-0364 - Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Executive Spacious Home in the prestigious tract of Rancho Niguel Sonterra. Bright and Airy 4 bedrooms, three baths, 3 car garage home.
Results within 5 miles of San Juan Capistrano
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
City Guide for San Juan Capistrano, CA

Lloyd: What the hell are we doing here, Harry? We gotta get out of this town! Harry: Oh yeah, and go where? Where are we gonna go? Lloyd: I'll tell you where. Someplace warm. A place where the beer flows like wine. Where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. I'm talking about a little place called Aspen. Harry: Oh, I don't know, Lloyd. The French are assholes. (-- Dumb and Dumber, 1994)

The salmon might not be swimming to San Juan Capistrano, but there are lots of swallows, which do indeed flock to this little Southern California city near the sea every March. But besides birds, SJC also boasts temperate weather, the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, and oodles of horse trails. It’s close to the beach, and stuffed like an over-sized burrito with fantastic Mexican food. The south Orange County enclave has charm and a distinctive identity, plus it’s smack-dab in between Los Angeles and San Diego, so a trip to the big cities of the north or south is only an hour either way.SJC is close to fantastic surf spots, great hiking trails, and major shopping districts for fabulous living indoors and out, no matter how old you are. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Juan Capistrano renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Juan Capistrano 3 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Balcony
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with GarageSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with GymSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with ParkingSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Pool
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Juan Capistrano Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Juan Capistrano Furnished ApartmentsSan Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego