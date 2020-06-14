115 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA with gym
The salmon might not be swimming to San Juan Capistrano, but there are lots of swallows, which do indeed flock to this little Southern California city near the sea every March. But besides birds, SJC also boasts temperate weather, the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, and oodles of horse trails. It’s close to the beach, and stuffed like an over-sized burrito with fantastic Mexican food. The south Orange County enclave has charm and a distinctive identity, plus it’s smack-dab in between Los Angeles and San Diego, so a trip to the big cities of the north or south is only an hour either way.SJC is close to fantastic surf spots, great hiking trails, and major shopping districts for fabulous living indoors and out, no matter how old you are. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Juan Capistrano renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.