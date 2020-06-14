Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

108 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34101 Via California
34101 Via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1702 sqft
This is a Fully Renovated Two Story End Unit Townhouse in the Beautiful Gated Community of Cancun Racquet Club. It Has 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs and a Large 3rd Bedroom Located On The First Floor.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
32922 Avenida Del Rosal
32922 Avenida Del Rosal, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1216 sqft
Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings.
Results within 1 mile of San Juan Capistrano
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2919 sqft
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34101 Calle La Primavera
34101 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
Beautifully upgraded one level unit with amazing ocean and city lights views! This newly upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath is ideally located in the sought after quiet neighborhood of South Lantern Village.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
17 Gray Stone Way
17 Gray Stone Way, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
4121 sqft
In prestigious Bear Brand Ocean Ranch, this home boasts an awesome floorplan with a stunning open entryway.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
6 Aruba Street
6 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
947 sqft
Welcome home to this highly upgraded and highly desirable downstairs unit. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condominium is one of the most private turn-key homes in the beautiful Crystal Cay community.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
35086 Camino Capistrano
35086 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
4679 sqft
Ocean view Home in Capistrano Beach! Panoramic Ocean View From the Master Bedroom and Sitting Area.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26362 Via Cannon
26362 Via Canon, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2200 sqft
Feel the ocean breeze, with modern open floor plan home. This is a duplex and you neighbor are directly behind you. It’s a 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Bamboo wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
34 Platinum Circle
34 Platinum Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
This gorgeous Townhouse. Beautiful New Engineered Wood Floors, Brand New Carpets, New Fresh Paint Throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28511 Rancho Grande
28511 Rancho Grande, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
2609 sqft
Please call or text with any questions. Patrick Jouanel c: (949) 697-0364 - Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Executive Spacious Home in the prestigious tract of Rancho Niguel Sonterra. Bright and Airy 4 bedrooms, three baths, 3 car garage home.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33472 Coral Reach Street
33472 Coral Reach Street, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2453 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Residence of Dana Point! Walking distance to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor! 4 bedroom 3 full bath! Natural lighting throughout this home. Multiple skylights. Hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34032 Callita Drive
34032 Callita Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
896 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished beach cottage in the heart of the Lantern District available for short or long term lease! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is located less than a mile to Dana Point Harbor.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
723 Calle Camisa
723 Calle Comisa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1242 sqft
Call Agent Richelle Redivo 949.838.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26862 Vista Del Mar
26862 Vista Del Mar, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
610 sqft
AVAILABLE 5/1/2020 - NEW CONSTRUCTION- BUILT IN 2015!! Move-in ready, single level home in the heart of Capo Beach.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
51 Largo St.
51 Largo Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
915 sqft
51 Largo St. Available 05/01/20 Updated Upper Level Condo in Laguna Niguel with Rooftop Deck! - Upper level condo located in desirable Laguna Niguel within Crystal Cay Community.
City Guide for San Juan Capistrano, CA

Lloyd: What the hell are we doing here, Harry? We gotta get out of this town! Harry: Oh yeah, and go where? Where are we gonna go? Lloyd: I'll tell you where. Someplace warm. A place where the beer flows like wine. Where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. I'm talking about a little place called Aspen. Harry: Oh, I don't know, Lloyd. The French are assholes. (-- Dumb and Dumber, 1994)

The salmon might not be swimming to San Juan Capistrano, but there are lots of swallows, which do indeed flock to this little Southern California city near the sea every March. But besides birds, SJC also boasts temperate weather, the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, and oodles of horse trails. It’s close to the beach, and stuffed like an over-sized burrito with fantastic Mexican food. The south Orange County enclave has charm and a distinctive identity, plus it’s smack-dab in between Los Angeles and San Diego, so a trip to the big cities of the north or south is only an hour either way.SJC is close to fantastic surf spots, great hiking trails, and major shopping districts for fabulous living indoors and out, no matter how old you are. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Juan Capistrano renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

