apartments with washer dryer
178 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA with washer-dryer
13 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
37 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
26 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,590
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
91 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
14 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
1 Unit Available
28121 Mariposa
28121 Mariposa, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home!!! This cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa Mira Condominium is ready for you! Upgraded ground floor unit with HUGE patio will be a wonderful place to call home! The Owner has made so many convenient improvements to the home including large
1 Unit Available
25496 Rue Terrase
25496 Rue Terrase, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1994 sqft
This gorgeous townhome rests on a beautiful canyon and is located in the gated Ville de Cerise community of only 48 homes.
Contact for Availability
5 Chandon
5 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This elegant and inviting condo, centrally located in the prime Marina Hills community of Chandon has been impeccably updated inside and outside. The raised fireplace features custom stone extending floor to ceiling.
1 Unit Available
6 Logo Vista
6 Logo Vis, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1878 sqft
End Unit Townhome in the Gated Encantamar Townhome Community. This is a Three Bedroom, Two & a Quarter Bathrooms, 1,878 Square Foot Townhome w/Two Car Garage. Available with or without Furnishings.
1 Unit Available
Laguna Heights
27 Silver Glade Drive
27 Silver Glade Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 master suites turnkey home in the Upper Palm Court in Laguna Niguel Amazingly spacious with volume ceiling. Central Air Conditioning. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
33852 Del Obispo Street
33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
892 sqft
Avail starting Septmeber 2020. Adorable furnished beach condo freshly updated and decorated light and bright in a beach like design. Two full sized bedrooms each with ample closet space and custom closet built ins.
1 Unit Available
35 Seastar Court
35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by nature, we welcome you to the premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA. Arrive Los Carneros features a variety of spacious one, two, three bedroom floorplans so you can find your perfect fit for luxury living.
1 Unit Available
Forster Ranch
203 Terramar
203 Terramar, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
3100 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 Bath well maintained home on a corner lot in the Gated, Ocean View Community of Del Cabo. This home sits on a very private, beautifully landscaped corner lot.
1 Unit Available
2353 Doheny Way
2353 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2030 sqft
New construction - that has never been lived in. Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor are nearly at your doorstep.
6 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,841
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
60 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
