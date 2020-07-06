30902 Via Ultimo

Amenities

Amazing, 5 beds, 4.5-baths single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in San Juan Capistrano.



The stunning unfurnished interior features hardwood floors upstairs, Travertine stone, curved staircase, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine wood cabinets/drawers, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, and garbage disposal. The bright and airy bedrooms are cozy and perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass door, bathtub, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Includes hookup connections for washer/dryer. Centralized air conditioning and heating are installed for climate control.



The exterior features a backyard, built-in barbecue, gas fire pit, and balcony. The community amenities such as a gated community, swimming pool, tennis court, and a golf course. An attached 2-car covered garage is available. Small pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlord is responsible for the HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Serra Park, El Camino Real Park, Rio Oso Park, and Los Rioc Street Historic DIstrict.



Bus lines:

91 Laguna Hills - San Clemente - 0.4 mile



Rail Lines:

Inland Empire - OC - 0.9 mile

Orange County Line - 0.9 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



