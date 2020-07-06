All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

30902 Via Ultimo

30902 Via Ultimo · No Longer Available
Location

30902 Via Ultimo, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Marbella

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 5 beds, 4.5-baths single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in San Juan Capistrano.

The stunning unfurnished interior features hardwood floors upstairs, Travertine stone, curved staircase, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine wood cabinets/drawers, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, and garbage disposal. The bright and airy bedrooms are cozy and perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass door, bathtub, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Includes hookup connections for washer/dryer. Centralized air conditioning and heating are installed for climate control.

The exterior features a backyard, built-in barbecue, gas fire pit, and balcony. The community amenities such as a gated community, swimming pool, tennis court, and a golf course. An attached 2-car covered garage is available. Small pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlord is responsible for the HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Serra Park, El Camino Real Park, Rio Oso Park, and Los Rioc Street Historic DIstrict.

Bus lines:
91 Laguna Hills - San Clemente - 0.4 mile

Rail Lines:
Inland Empire - OC - 0.9 mile
Orange County Line - 0.9 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5346304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

