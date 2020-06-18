30522 Via Andalusia

Amenities

An extraordinary custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6000 sq. ft. plus residence located in the guard gated community of Marbella Estates!! Main floor office area with significant built-ins. Main floor master suite with 2 outstanding walk in closets, it’s own fireplace and deck area... master bath area with separate tub and shower! An additional main floor bedroom with walk-in closet and it’s own 3/4 bath! Large open dining and living room area on main floor, high ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace, and a wet bar area with refrigerator! Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, 6 burner range, center island, 2 ovens, and 2 built-in refrigerators/freezers! Large entertaining deck, elevator, open stairway to a large family room, separate laundry room, 2 additional en-suite bedrooms... one inclusive of a walk-in closet, full bath, double vanities, and patio area! Third level contains an outstanding family room, entertainment center, incredible golf course views, an additional en-suite bedroom, and an additional storage area as well as a wine storage area! 3 car garage workshop with additional golf cart storage! Panoramic golf course views... end of cul-de-sac location... and all located within the exclusive guard gated community of Marbella Estates!