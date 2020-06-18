All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

30522 Via Andalusia

30522 Via Andalusia · (949) 599-1700
Location

30522 Via Andalusia, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Marbella

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
An extraordinary custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6000 sq. ft. plus residence located in the guard gated community of Marbella Estates!! Main floor office area with significant built-ins. Main floor master suite with 2 outstanding walk in closets, it’s own fireplace and deck area... master bath area with separate tub and shower! An additional main floor bedroom with walk-in closet and it’s own 3/4 bath! Large open dining and living room area on main floor, high ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace, and a wet bar area with refrigerator! Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, 6 burner range, center island, 2 ovens, and 2 built-in refrigerators/freezers! Large entertaining deck, elevator, open stairway to a large family room, separate laundry room, 2 additional en-suite bedrooms... one inclusive of a walk-in closet, full bath, double vanities, and patio area! Third level contains an outstanding family room, entertainment center, incredible golf course views, an additional en-suite bedroom, and an additional storage area as well as a wine storage area! 3 car garage workshop with additional golf cart storage! Panoramic golf course views... end of cul-de-sac location... and all located within the exclusive guard gated community of Marbella Estates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30522 Via Andalusia have any available units?
30522 Via Andalusia has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30522 Via Andalusia have?
Some of 30522 Via Andalusia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30522 Via Andalusia currently offering any rent specials?
30522 Via Andalusia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30522 Via Andalusia pet-friendly?
No, 30522 Via Andalusia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 30522 Via Andalusia offer parking?
Yes, 30522 Via Andalusia does offer parking.
Does 30522 Via Andalusia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30522 Via Andalusia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30522 Via Andalusia have a pool?
No, 30522 Via Andalusia does not have a pool.
Does 30522 Via Andalusia have accessible units?
No, 30522 Via Andalusia does not have accessible units.
Does 30522 Via Andalusia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30522 Via Andalusia has units with dishwashers.
Does 30522 Via Andalusia have units with air conditioning?
No, 30522 Via Andalusia does not have units with air conditioning.
