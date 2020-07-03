30171 Hillside Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub tennis court

Offering a variety of striking elevations,this Stoneridge equestrian estate boasts spacious open living areas with luxurious,elegant design for relaxed living and gracious entertaining,large wrap around courtyards designed to take advantage of Southern California’s unique year round climate,all focusing on outdoor living and rear views of pool,spa,surrounding mountains,and golf course.Rebuilt in 2008,and refurbished a few years ago,every inch is loaded with dramatic and polished appointments from 6 heartwarming fireplaces,soaring open beam ceilings,limestone and hardwood flooring,custom wood framed windows,multiple skylights,and formal living,dining,and family rooms,all with French doors to courtyards.The kitchen is a culinary delight with an abundance of cabinets,3 center prep islands with breakfast bars,granite countertops,stainless steel appliances,and expansive dining den.Beautifully designed,oversized master suite has vaulted ceilings,pool entry,large walk-in closet,split vanities,soaking tub,and travertine flooring.A corner end wing guest suite,3 large ensuite guestrooms,a gaming loft,and office space complete this masterpiece.The courtyards offer scenic beauty,privacy walls,native trees,and an arena for outdoor entertainment including BBQ kitchen,oversized spa,pool with rock slide,basketball court,and direct access to hiking and horse trails.Stoneridge Estates offers tennis courts,tot lot, equestrian arena,miles of open space,and nearby Dana Point Harbor and beaches.