All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 30171 Hillside Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
30171 Hillside Terrace
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

30171 Hillside Terrace

30171 Hillside Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

30171 Hillside Terrace, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Stoneridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Offering a variety of striking elevations,this Stoneridge equestrian estate boasts spacious open living areas with luxurious,elegant design for relaxed living and gracious entertaining,large wrap around courtyards designed to take advantage of Southern California’s unique year round climate,all focusing on outdoor living and rear views of pool,spa,surrounding mountains,and golf course.Rebuilt in 2008,and refurbished a few years ago,every inch is loaded with dramatic and polished appointments from 6 heartwarming fireplaces,soaring open beam ceilings,limestone and hardwood flooring,custom wood framed windows,multiple skylights,and formal living,dining,and family rooms,all with French doors to courtyards.The kitchen is a culinary delight with an abundance of cabinets,3 center prep islands with breakfast bars,granite countertops,stainless steel appliances,and expansive dining den.Beautifully designed,oversized master suite has vaulted ceilings,pool entry,large walk-in closet,split vanities,soaking tub,and travertine flooring.A corner end wing guest suite,3 large ensuite guestrooms,a gaming loft,and office space complete this masterpiece.The courtyards offer scenic beauty,privacy walls,native trees,and an arena for outdoor entertainment including BBQ kitchen,oversized spa,pool with rock slide,basketball court,and direct access to hiking and horse trails.Stoneridge Estates offers tennis courts,tot lot, equestrian arena,miles of open space,and nearby Dana Point Harbor and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30171 Hillside Terrace have any available units?
30171 Hillside Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 30171 Hillside Terrace have?
Some of 30171 Hillside Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30171 Hillside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
30171 Hillside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30171 Hillside Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 30171 Hillside Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 30171 Hillside Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 30171 Hillside Terrace offers parking.
Does 30171 Hillside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30171 Hillside Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30171 Hillside Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 30171 Hillside Terrace has a pool.
Does 30171 Hillside Terrace have accessible units?
No, 30171 Hillside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 30171 Hillside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30171 Hillside Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 30171 Hillside Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 30171 Hillside Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego