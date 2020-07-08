29352 Applewood Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Highly Upgraded Home and a great location all comes together with this 4 bed 2 bath single level SFR home with over 1400 sqft living space on a large 5100 sqft lot, beautiful great room with remodeled kitchen large island quartz counter tops farm sink high quality cabinets gas stove recessed led lighting separate dining room gorges tile floor that looks like wood, large double sliding door opening to side yard, living room with cozy fire place and sky lights remodeled hall bath with tub shower, 3 bedrooms with laminate wood floor and closet one room features french doors that open to back yard, specious master bedroom with remodeled custom build walk in shower beautiful french doors that open to the absolute beautiful back yard that includes a well build small Cabin that can be used for an office or any other use, hand build table with bench fire pit grill and small water fountain plus a great open view, don’t miss out before it’s gone….