27906 Via De Costa

Your opportunity to live in a Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family Single Family Home in the highly sought after community of Hidden Hills in San Juan Capistrano with neighboring golf course! This home includes lovely kitchen equipped with custom cupboards, upgraded counter tops, breakfast counter bar, & new hardwood laminate flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs, fireplace in living room, large private side and back yards landscaped with beautiful succulents for minimal gardening upkeep, full size washer/dryer hookups, & direct access 2 car garage. Association pool privileges included.