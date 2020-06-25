All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
27906 Via De Costa

27906 via De Costa · No Longer Available
Location

27906 via De Costa, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Your opportunity to live in a Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family Single Family Home in the highly sought after community of Hidden Hills in San Juan Capistrano with neighboring golf course! This home includes lovely kitchen equipped with custom cupboards, upgraded counter tops, breakfast counter bar, & new hardwood laminate flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs, fireplace in living room, large private side and back yards landscaped with beautiful succulents for minimal gardening upkeep, full size washer/dryer hookups, & direct access 2 car garage. Association pool privileges included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27906 Via De Costa have any available units?
27906 Via De Costa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27906 Via De Costa have?
Some of 27906 Via De Costa's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27906 Via De Costa currently offering any rent specials?
27906 Via De Costa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27906 Via De Costa pet-friendly?
No, 27906 Via De Costa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27906 Via De Costa offer parking?
Yes, 27906 Via De Costa offers parking.
Does 27906 Via De Costa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27906 Via De Costa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27906 Via De Costa have a pool?
Yes, 27906 Via De Costa has a pool.
Does 27906 Via De Costa have accessible units?
No, 27906 Via De Costa does not have accessible units.
Does 27906 Via De Costa have units with dishwashers?
No, 27906 Via De Costa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27906 Via De Costa have units with air conditioning?
No, 27906 Via De Costa does not have units with air conditioning.
