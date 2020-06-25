27599 Paseo Sonata

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Loft Home located on cul-de-sac in the prestigious community of Loma Vista. Nice open floor plan with mainfloor master bedroom suite, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cozy family room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, whole house pex repiping, custom window coverings, designer paint, crown moldings, built-ins plus so much more. Entertainers landscaped yard with endless panoramic views plus a two-car attached direct access garage, and ample guest parking. Association amenities includes pool, spa, parks, and many hiking and biking trails. Close to beaches, golf, shopping, entertainment, and dining too!