San Juan Capistrano, CA
27599 Paseo Sonata
Last updated May 29 2019

27599 Paseo Sonata

27599 Paseo Sonata · No Longer Available
Location

27599 Paseo Sonata, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Loft Home located on cul-de-sac in the prestigious community of Loma Vista. Nice open floor plan with mainfloor master bedroom suite, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cozy family room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, whole house pex repiping, custom window coverings, designer paint, crown moldings, built-ins plus so much more. Entertainers landscaped yard with endless panoramic views plus a two-car attached direct access garage, and ample guest parking. Association amenities includes pool, spa, parks, and many hiking and biking trails. Close to beaches, golf, shopping, entertainment, and dining too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27599 Paseo Sonata have any available units?
27599 Paseo Sonata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27599 Paseo Sonata have?
Some of 27599 Paseo Sonata's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27599 Paseo Sonata currently offering any rent specials?
27599 Paseo Sonata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27599 Paseo Sonata pet-friendly?
No, 27599 Paseo Sonata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27599 Paseo Sonata offer parking?
Yes, 27599 Paseo Sonata offers parking.
Does 27599 Paseo Sonata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27599 Paseo Sonata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27599 Paseo Sonata have a pool?
Yes, 27599 Paseo Sonata has a pool.
Does 27599 Paseo Sonata have accessible units?
No, 27599 Paseo Sonata does not have accessible units.
Does 27599 Paseo Sonata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27599 Paseo Sonata has units with dishwashers.
Does 27599 Paseo Sonata have units with air conditioning?
No, 27599 Paseo Sonata does not have units with air conditioning.
