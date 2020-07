Amenities

Light and bright single story 2 bedroom detached home located at the end of a Cul De Sac. Adjacent to a small park with benches and pathways. Cozy up next to the warm fireplace in the living room. LVP flooring through out the home with carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry area located inside the home. Mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms. Home comes with a garage, as well as covered parking space. Just a short drive to many restaurants and stores. Great location!!