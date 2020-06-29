All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
27529 Paseo Verano
27529 Paseo Verano

27529 Paseo Verano · No Longer Available
Location

27529 Paseo Verano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
Single level, view home, situated in the hills of San Juan Capistrano. An impeccably maintained interior sets this home apart from the rest. Views can be enjoyed from inside or from the lovely gardens; complete with citrus trees, roses and more. This home, located on a corner lot, allows for ample views from the historic San Juan Valley to the Saddleback Mountain. This three bedroom, two bath home also has a formal dining room, living room, and sunny kitchen with nook overlooking the garden and view. Inside laundry with included washer and dryer and oversized direct-access garage with plenty of storage are a few of the other amenities of this home. Community pool, spa and park are within close proximity of the home, at the end of the cul-de-sac street. RV parking is also available nearby, along with hiking, the historic town, and world-class beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27529 Paseo Verano have any available units?
27529 Paseo Verano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27529 Paseo Verano have?
Some of 27529 Paseo Verano's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27529 Paseo Verano currently offering any rent specials?
27529 Paseo Verano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27529 Paseo Verano pet-friendly?
No, 27529 Paseo Verano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27529 Paseo Verano offer parking?
Yes, 27529 Paseo Verano offers parking.
Does 27529 Paseo Verano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27529 Paseo Verano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27529 Paseo Verano have a pool?
Yes, 27529 Paseo Verano has a pool.
Does 27529 Paseo Verano have accessible units?
No, 27529 Paseo Verano does not have accessible units.
Does 27529 Paseo Verano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27529 Paseo Verano has units with dishwashers.
Does 27529 Paseo Verano have units with air conditioning?
No, 27529 Paseo Verano does not have units with air conditioning.
