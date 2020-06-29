27529 Paseo Verano

Amenities

Single level, view home, situated in the hills of San Juan Capistrano. An impeccably maintained interior sets this home apart from the rest. Views can be enjoyed from inside or from the lovely gardens; complete with citrus trees, roses and more. This home, located on a corner lot, allows for ample views from the historic San Juan Valley to the Saddleback Mountain. This three bedroom, two bath home also has a formal dining room, living room, and sunny kitchen with nook overlooking the garden and view. Inside laundry with included washer and dryer and oversized direct-access garage with plenty of storage are a few of the other amenities of this home. Community pool, spa and park are within close proximity of the home, at the end of the cul-de-sac street. RV parking is also available nearby, along with hiking, the historic town, and world-class beaches.