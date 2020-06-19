All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Location

27431 Paseo Fiesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Model perfect and highly upgraded 3 Bedroom plus Loft home located at end of cul-de-sac in the prestigious community of Loma Vista. Nice open floor plan with main floor master bedroom suite, NEW plank flooring, NEW designer carpet, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cozy family room with custom stone stack fireplace, remodeled bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, designer paint, crown moldings, built-ins plus so much more. Entertainers yard with endless panoramic views plus a two-car attached direct access garage, and ample guest parking. Association amenities includes pool, spa, parks, and many hiking and biking trails. Close to beaches, golf, shopping, entertainment, and fine dining too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27431 Paseo Fiesta have any available units?
27431 Paseo Fiesta has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27431 Paseo Fiesta have?
Some of 27431 Paseo Fiesta's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27431 Paseo Fiesta currently offering any rent specials?
27431 Paseo Fiesta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27431 Paseo Fiesta pet-friendly?
No, 27431 Paseo Fiesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27431 Paseo Fiesta offer parking?
Yes, 27431 Paseo Fiesta does offer parking.
Does 27431 Paseo Fiesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27431 Paseo Fiesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27431 Paseo Fiesta have a pool?
Yes, 27431 Paseo Fiesta has a pool.
Does 27431 Paseo Fiesta have accessible units?
No, 27431 Paseo Fiesta does not have accessible units.
Does 27431 Paseo Fiesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27431 Paseo Fiesta has units with dishwashers.
Does 27431 Paseo Fiesta have units with air conditioning?
No, 27431 Paseo Fiesta does not have units with air conditioning.
