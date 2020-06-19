27431 Paseo Fiesta

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Model perfect and highly upgraded 3 Bedroom plus Loft home located at end of cul-de-sac in the prestigious community of Loma Vista. Nice open floor plan with main floor master bedroom suite, NEW plank flooring, NEW designer carpet, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cozy family room with custom stone stack fireplace, remodeled bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, designer paint, crown moldings, built-ins plus so much more. Entertainers yard with endless panoramic views plus a two-car attached direct access garage, and ample guest parking. Association amenities includes pool, spa, parks, and many hiking and biking trails. Close to beaches, golf, shopping, entertainment, and fine dining too!