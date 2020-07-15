All apartments in San Joaquin County
Find more places like 34760 Stearman Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Joaquin County, CA
/
34760 Stearman Ct
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

34760 Stearman Ct

34760 Stearman Court · (800) 993-1146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

34760 Stearman Court, San Joaquin County, CA 95377

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available NOW!!! 2 Bed/1 Bath/1000 Sq Ft/Tons of Storage. $1800 per month rent. $2100 Security Deposit. $300 for ALL UTILITIES (tenant(s) pays). PLEASE DO NOT GO TO FRONT DOOR OF THE MAIN HOUSE. THIS IS THE GUESTHOUSE TO THE LEFT of the home. No garage. 2 Car Parking is outdoor next to unit only.
Quiet country living with easy freeway access! Close to the Golf Course & Country Club, Newly Built 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1000 sq ft cottage with a large master bedroom downstairs with his and hers closets with custom built closet organizers, completely updated bathroom with large step in shower, Brand new cabinets, upstairs bonus room/bedroom/office with lots of lighted storage space. Washer and Dryer hook ups.
Gorgeous and peaceful views from your private patio overlooking the mountains. Quiet country living without the maintenance & upkeep. Must see this home to appreciate all of the beauty & upgrades! Please call Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga at 209-814-5822 or 209-835-4545 ext 105. Equal Housing Opportunity. 6 month lease then month to month terms. No pets. Please make sure you drive by or research home & area before calling. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com DO NOT DISTRUB OCCUPANT !! Thank you. Jackie Minyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34760 Stearman Ct have any available units?
34760 Stearman Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34760 Stearman Ct have?
Some of 34760 Stearman Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34760 Stearman Ct currently offering any rent specials?
34760 Stearman Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34760 Stearman Ct pet-friendly?
No, 34760 Stearman Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Joaquin County.
Does 34760 Stearman Ct offer parking?
Yes, 34760 Stearman Ct offers parking.
Does 34760 Stearman Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34760 Stearman Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34760 Stearman Ct have a pool?
No, 34760 Stearman Ct does not have a pool.
Does 34760 Stearman Ct have accessible units?
No, 34760 Stearman Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 34760 Stearman Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 34760 Stearman Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34760 Stearman Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34760 Stearman Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 34760 Stearman Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway
Tracy, CA 95377
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway
Tracy, CA 95304
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr
Stockton, CA 95219
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd
Ripon, CA 95366
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive
Tracy, CA 95377
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd
Tracy, CA 95376
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way
Stockton, CA 95207

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CATracy, CACeres, CALathrop, CARipon, CAMountain House, CAManteca, CA
Modesto, CAPatterson, CAStockton, CALodi, CATurlock, CAHilmar-Irwin, CABrentwood, CAJackson, CAAntioch, CAFlorin, CAWest Sacramento, CARancho Cordova, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-SacramentoMission College
University of the Pacific
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity