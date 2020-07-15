34760 Stearman Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available NOW!!! 2 Bed/1 Bath/1000 Sq Ft/Tons of Storage. $1800 per month rent. $2100 Security Deposit. $300 for ALL UTILITIES (tenant(s) pays). PLEASE DO NOT GO TO FRONT DOOR OF THE MAIN HOUSE. THIS IS THE GUESTHOUSE TO THE LEFT of the home. No garage. 2 Car Parking is outdoor next to unit only.

Quiet country living with easy freeway access! Close to the Golf Course & Country Club, Newly Built 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1000 sq ft cottage with a large master bedroom downstairs with his and hers closets with custom built closet organizers, completely updated bathroom with large step in shower, Brand new cabinets, upstairs bonus room/bedroom/office with lots of lighted storage space. Washer and Dryer hook ups.

Gorgeous and peaceful views from your private patio overlooking the mountains. Quiet country living without the maintenance & upkeep. Must see this home to appreciate all of the beauty & upgrades! Please call Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga at 209-814-5822 or 209-835-4545 ext 105. Equal Housing Opportunity. 6 month lease then month to month terms. No pets. Please make sure you drive by or research home & area before calling. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com DO NOT DISTRUB OCCUPANT !! Thank you. Jackie Minyard