Amenities
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
Fairway Estates has a favorable, central location near Manteca Shopping Center and Manteca Park Golf Course, and is just a mile from Kaiser Hospital. Shops, parks, restaurants, banks, schools, and everything else you need are all within easy walking distance or just a short drive away.
With so many tasty eateries nearby, you may never have to cook; but since Fairway Estates kitchens come so well-equipped with gas ranges, dishwashers, and plenty of room for your favorite kitchen gadgets, you just might prefer to eat at home! Community amenities include a refreshing pool, fitness room with cardio and strength training equipment, and reserved covered parking. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance ensure the ultimate in service and c