Manteca, CA
Fairway Estates Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Fairway Estates Apartments

1155 W Center St · (209) 270-6735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA 95337

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway Estates Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

Fairway Estates has a favorable, central location near Manteca Shopping Center and Manteca Park Golf Course, and is just a mile from Kaiser Hospital. Shops, parks, restaurants, banks, schools, and everything else you need are all within easy walking distance or just a short drive away.

With so many tasty eateries nearby, you may never have to cook; but since Fairway Estates kitchens come so well-equipped with gas ranges, dishwashers, and plenty of room for your favorite kitchen gadgets, you just might prefer to eat at home! Community amenities include a refreshing pool, fitness room with cardio and strength training equipment, and reserved covered parking. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance ensure the ultimate in service and c

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Deposit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit, breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carport. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway Estates Apartments have any available units?
Fairway Estates Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manteca, CA.
What amenities does Fairway Estates Apartments have?
Some of Fairway Estates Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway Estates Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway Estates Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway Estates Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway Estates Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fairway Estates Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fairway Estates Apartments offers parking.
Does Fairway Estates Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairway Estates Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway Estates Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fairway Estates Apartments has a pool.
Does Fairway Estates Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fairway Estates Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fairway Estates Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway Estates Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairway Estates Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairway Estates Apartments has units with air conditioning.
