Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access

You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.



Fairway Estates has a favorable, central location near Manteca Shopping Center and Manteca Park Golf Course, and is just a mile from Kaiser Hospital. Shops, parks, restaurants, banks, schools, and everything else you need are all within easy walking distance or just a short drive away.



With so many tasty eateries nearby, you may never have to cook; but since Fairway Estates kitchens come so well-equipped with gas ranges, dishwashers, and plenty of room for your favorite kitchen gadgets, you just might prefer to eat at home! Community amenities include a refreshing pool, fitness room with cardio and strength training equipment, and reserved covered parking. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance ensure the ultimate in service and c