/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Jacinto, CA
1 of 85
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Spice Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Glory Street
632 Glory Street, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Beautiful single story home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and 1753 SqFt. Good size master suite. Large kitchen. Mountain views. Quiet neighborhood. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available June 27th.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
728 Sweet Clover
728 Sweet Clover Loop, San Jacinto, CA
This is your lucky day! This is a newly cleaned, carpeted, painted and refreshed single story, 4 bedroom home. There are granite counter tops and island in the open/family kitchen, with generous cupboards and storage.
Results within 1 mile of San Jacinto
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1276 EUCLID ST
1276 Euclid Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
COZY SENIOR HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! This cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in 55+ Seniors Only Tract features a low maintenance front and back yard, cozy fireplace in living room, newer cabinets in kitchen, and tile floors throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25139 Sansome St.
25139 Sansome Street, Valle Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
A nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths house with 2 car garage.Fireplace in living room. Large backyard with full covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of San Jacinto
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24770 California Ave
24770 California Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2790 sqft
UNIQUE PROPERTY HAS 2 ON LOT, ZONED FOR HORSES AND VIEWS! - Unbelieving gorgeous duo property in a 5-acre lot! This property has an up the hill view home of 3 full bedrooms and 3 baths with elegant built-in fixtures such as half-moon fireplace area,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1298 Granite Dr
1298 Granite Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1298 Granite Dr in Hemet. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
598 W Montrose Avenue
598 West Montrose Avenue, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Free rent offered through May 2020! Ready for the most beautiful house ever? Newly renovated on a tree-lined street creating a tranquil experience.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2975 Cypress St.
2975 Cypress Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1708 sqft
Beautiful Hemet Home! - Brand new carpet, paint and flooring. Walk into a tile entrance that opens into a large Living room and Dining room. Continue on into the Family room with a Fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of San Jacinto
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29015 Topeka Circle
29015 Topeka Circle, Winchester, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1479 sqft
29015 Topeka Circle Available 06/15/20 Autumn Winds - New Home Designed by KB - 29015 Topeka Circle, Winchester 92596 - New Homes in Sunny Winchester by KB - Autumn Winds - Proposed community park and walk trails, Convenient access to Hwy 79, Just
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29413 Big Country Ct
29413 Big Country Ct, Winchester, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2021 sqft
Beautiful home - Beautiful almost-new 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de sac in Winchester. Nice modern flooring throughout the home with open floor plan. Huge Great room and kitchen with large windows letting in plenty of natural light.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29028 Topeka Circle
29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1479 sqft
Autumn Winds - New Home Designed by KB - 29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester 92596 - New Homes in Sunny Winchester by KB - Autumn Winds - Proposed community park and walk trails, Convenient access to Hwy 79, Just minutes from Mt.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29086 Barcelona
29086 Barcelona Court, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2484 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac home with an extra long driveway and a view! - The location of this house is just cool. Not only is it at the end of a cul-de-sac, but it is tucked away behind all of the other homes with an extra-long driveway.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29079 Lakehurst Ct
29079 Lakehurst Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2201 sqft
A beautiful and spacious single story home with three bedrooms, which includes a large and private master suite, as well as two baths and powder room. There are three, covered garage spaces for your use and an abundance of storage in the home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29565 Pebble Creek Ct
29565 Pebble Creek Ct, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2032 sqft
This stunning home resides in Menifee in the Heritage Lake's Community. It is a beautiful family home with hard wood flooring throughout the home. The living room includes a fire place, which is off the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29484 Riptide Dr
29484 Riptide Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1330 sqft
Single story family home located in the community of Heritage Lakes. Walk in the home and you will enter into a large living room with freshly cleaned carpets. Walk back and you will find the kitchen.
Similar Pages
San Jacinto 2 BedroomsSan Jacinto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Jacinto 3 BedroomsSan Jacinto Apartments with Balcony
San Jacinto Apartments with GarageSan Jacinto Apartments with ParkingSan Jacinto Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CASan Marcos, CALake Forest, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CANorth Tustin, CADesert Palms, CA