43 Apartments for rent in San Jacinto, CA with garage

San Jacinto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3028 sqft
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

College
1 Unit Available
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.

Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.

River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1734 sqft
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.

Spice Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Glory Street
632 Glory Street, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Beautiful single story home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and 1753 SqFt. Good size master suite. Large kitchen. Mountain views. Quiet neighborhood. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available June 27th.

Soboba
1 Unit Available
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.

Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
728 Sweet Clover
728 Sweet Clover Loop, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2022 sqft
This is your lucky day! This is a newly cleaned, carpeted, painted and refreshed single story, 4 bedroom home. There are granite counter tops and island in the open/family kitchen, with generous cupboards and storage.

De Anza
1 Unit Available
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
Results within 1 mile of San Jacinto

1 Unit Available
437 N Santa Fe Street
437 North Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
719 sqft
Recently updated!! This tidy home includes two bedrooms, a bath, living room and kitchen. Outside is a fenced yard off of Santa Fe, and a single car garage plus a carport off the alley access at the rear.

1 Unit Available
2129 Woodberry Avenue
2129 Woodberry Avenue, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
Beautiful apartment on upper level of apartment complex. The apartment has brand new flooring, Paint, upgraded kitchen with new stove. This apartment has been freshly cleaned and move in ready. Water and trash is included.

1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.

1 Unit Available
25139 Sansome St.
25139 Sansome Street, Valle Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
A nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths house with 2 car garage.Fireplace in living room. Large backyard with full covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of San Jacinto

1 Unit Available
185 Janzen
185 Janzen Way, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1780 sqft
Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with

1 Unit Available
721 S. Santa Fe Street
721 South Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1060 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House in Hemet. Available Now. - 721 S. Santa Fe St., Hemet, 92534. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,325/Month, $1,325/Deposit, Approx. 1060 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
1355 Via La Presa
1355 Via La Presa, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1513 sqft
55+ Nice home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage 1513 Sqft.

1 Unit Available
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE
1219 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE Available 06/15/20 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY - MANUFACTURED HOME - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 2 bed + 2 bath + huge bonus room - much more than meets the eye. there are additonal square feet with patio addition . large back yard.

1 Unit Available
100 Susan Lane
100 Susan Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath 55+ home in Hemet. This home features new carpet and fresh paint. The Living room opens to the dining room with a ceiling fan. Indoor Laundry room with utility sink and lots of shelves for storage. New Aluminum garage door.

1 Unit Available
598 W Montrose Avenue
598 West Montrose Avenue, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Free rent offered through May 2020! Ready for the most beautiful house ever? Newly renovated on a tree-lined street creating a tranquil experience.

1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There

1 Unit Available
2126 Avenida Olivos
2126 Avenida Olivos, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
827 sqft
Must be at least 55 years old! Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Valle Hermosa Senior Community. One car attached garage with automatic opener. Covered patio and storage shed. Low maintenance landscaping, fenced rear yard.
Results within 10 miles of San Jacinto
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
City Guide for San Jacinto, CA

So you’re looking to rent an inexpensive apartment in a great city in Southern California? It’s actually all waiting for you in the fine city of San Jacinto, California.

Located in Riverside County in SoCal, San Jacinto is part of the Inland Empire. It’s an eclectic city that offers residents access to all the mountains, fresh air, and hot springs you could ask for. But the springs aren’t the only thing that’s hot around here. San Jacinto is growing and growing fast, population-wise. With the influx of residents come some quality apartment rentals for those seeking the SoCal lifestyle.

Much like the city itself, rental prices are off the beaten path in San Jacinto, especially in California terms. Those looking to rent a studio apartment will be pleasantly surprised to learn that studios rent for $550 in San Jacinto. If a bit more space is what you seek, 1 BR apartments in San Jacinto will range between $625 and $700. San Jacinto Village, a garden style apartment complex, features 1 BR/700 sq ft apartments with private patios and some paid utilities for as low as $625. Try and find that elsewhere in SoCal. We dare you.

In terms of pricing, there is surprisingly no huge difference between a 2 BR apartment and a 3 BR apartment in San Jacinto. Both rent for about $1,095 a month in a newer apartment community called Santa Fe Palms, and the units feature great upgrades such as a fireplace, new appliances, attached garage, small front yard, and private backyard. If you are moving with a pet in tow, check with the rental office of your choice to discuss deposits and policies. Some apartments for rent welcome them with open arms (and a $250 deposit) while others simply don’t allow pets at all.

Life in San Jacinto is inexpensive, quiet, and comfortable. Those sounds like three attractive traits any smart renter can get on board with. After you get settled into your new apartment—and have all that loose change in your pocket—you can take the time to explore what San Jacinto has to offer. For those looking to further their education, San Jacinto is the hometown of Mt. San Jacinto Community College. For those looking to fatten their wallets, San Jacinto is also the proud hometown of the Soboba Casino. SoCal life is waiting for you in San Jacinto so start your search today! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Jacinto, CA

San Jacinto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

