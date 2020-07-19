540 Derby Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage

This is a great condo located in a beautiful San Dimas community. The grounds of the community are stunning and comes with a pool.



The condo has countless features which include a 2 car garage with energy efficient washer and dryer, remodeled kitchen and living room with new laminate flooring and sleek stainless appliances which include a fridge, dishwasher, range and microwave.



The bedrooms are a good size and have ample amounts of closet space. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet plus an additional closet. The layout is great as both bedrooms are attached to the bathroom.



The condo comes with a fenced patio with bbq and patio furniture.



This is a great condo in a great location. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property.



Move in costs:



$1900 - Rent

$1900 - Deposit

$175 - Resident Service Fee

$35 - Application Fee



Central A/C & Heating