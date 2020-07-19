540 Derby Road

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ca709e0de ----
This is a great condo located in a beautiful San Dimas community. The grounds of the community are stunning and comes with a pool.
The condo has countless features which include a 2 car garage with energy efficient washer and dryer, remodeled kitchen and living room with new laminate flooring and sleek stainless appliances which include a fridge, dishwasher, range and microwave.
The bedrooms are a good size and have ample amounts of closet space. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet plus an additional closet. The layout is great as both bedrooms are attached to the bathroom.
The condo comes with a fenced patio with bbq and patio furniture.
This is a great condo in a great location. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property.
Move in costs:
$1900 - Rent
$1900 - Deposit
$175 - Resident Service Fee
$35 - Application Fee
Central A/C & Heating