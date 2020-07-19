All apartments in San Dimas
540 Derby Road

540 Derby Road · No Longer Available
Location

540 Derby Road, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ca709e0de ----
This is a great condo located in a beautiful San Dimas community. The grounds of the community are stunning and comes with a pool.

The condo has countless features which include a 2 car garage with energy efficient washer and dryer, remodeled kitchen and living room with new laminate flooring and sleek stainless appliances which include a fridge, dishwasher, range and microwave.

The bedrooms are a good size and have ample amounts of closet space. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet plus an additional closet. The layout is great as both bedrooms are attached to the bathroom.

The condo comes with a fenced patio with bbq and patio furniture.

This is a great condo in a great location. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property.

Move in costs:

$1900 - Rent
$1900 - Deposit
$175 - Resident Service Fee
$35 - Application Fee

Central A/C & Heating

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Derby Road have any available units?
540 Derby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 Derby Road have?
Some of 540 Derby Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Derby Road currently offering any rent specials?
540 Derby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Derby Road pet-friendly?
No, 540 Derby Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 540 Derby Road offer parking?
Yes, 540 Derby Road offers parking.
Does 540 Derby Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 Derby Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Derby Road have a pool?
Yes, 540 Derby Road has a pool.
Does 540 Derby Road have accessible units?
No, 540 Derby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Derby Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Derby Road has units with dishwashers.
