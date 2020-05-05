All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 522 W 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
522 W 4th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

522 W 4th St

522 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

522 West 4th Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
Bonita

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
522 WEST 4TH STREET, SAN DIMAS 91773 - (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, central air/heat, and 1113 sq. feet of living space. The home has recently been remodeled and includes newer interior paint and a very large, well-manicured backyard with a double lot perfect for entertaining. The home also has a storage shed/workshop on the back lot. The property is located off Bonita Ave and San Dimas Ave in the City of San Dimas.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenants billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

(RLNE1940399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W 4th St have any available units?
522 W 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 W 4th St have?
Some of 522 W 4th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 W 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
522 W 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 W 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 522 W 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 522 W 4th St offers parking.
Does 522 W 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W 4th St have a pool?
No, 522 W 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 522 W 4th St have accessible units?
No, 522 W 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with PoolSan Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments
San Dimas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles