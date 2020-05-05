522 W 4th St

Amenities
522 WEST 4TH STREET, SAN DIMAS 91773 - (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, central air/heat, and 1113 sq. feet of living space. The home has recently been remodeled and includes newer interior paint and a very large, well-manicured backyard with a double lot perfect for entertaining. The home also has a storage shed/workshop on the back lot. The property is located off Bonita Ave and San Dimas Ave in the City of San Dimas.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenants billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications
(RLNE1940399)