522 W 4th St

522 WEST 4TH STREET, SAN DIMAS 91773 - (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, central air/heat, and 1113 sq. feet of living space. The home has recently been remodeled and includes newer interior paint and a very large, well-manicured backyard with a double lot perfect for entertaining. The home also has a storage shed/workshop on the back lot. The property is located off Bonita Ave and San Dimas Ave in the City of San Dimas.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenants billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications



(RLNE1940399)