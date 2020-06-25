404 W 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*LEASE*NO PETS* Charming as can be! You’ll love this immaculate home in perfect condition! This completely remodeled home resides in a great San Dimas neighborhood near the San Dimas Plaza Shopping Center and restaurants. Home offers tile flooring throughout the spacious living room and beautifully remodeled kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, recessed LED lighting & breakfast counter. New copper plumbing, new central heating and central A/C. 2 great sized bedrooms and a gorgeous renovated bathroom. Enjoy the large backyard with nicely landscaped yard and automatic sprinklers. Newer 2-car over-sized detached garage and lots of RV parking.