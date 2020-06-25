All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

404 W 3rd Street

404 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 West 3rd Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
*LEASE*NO PETS* Charming as can be! You’ll love this immaculate home in perfect condition! This completely remodeled home resides in a great San Dimas neighborhood near the San Dimas Plaza Shopping Center and restaurants. Home offers tile flooring throughout the spacious living room and beautifully remodeled kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, recessed LED lighting & breakfast counter. New copper plumbing, new central heating and central A/C. 2 great sized bedrooms and a gorgeous renovated bathroom. Enjoy the large backyard with nicely landscaped yard and automatic sprinklers. Newer 2-car over-sized detached garage and lots of RV parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 W 3rd Street have any available units?
404 W 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 404 W 3rd Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 W 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 404 W 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 W 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 404 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 W 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 404 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 404 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 W 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
