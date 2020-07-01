All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

318 E Gladstone St

318 East Gladstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 East Gladstone Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
318 E GLADSTONE ST SAN DIMAS 91773 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Welcome to your new residence! This charming home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.The kitchen is extremely large for those family gatherings and the home does come with central air/heat and 1633 sq. feet of living space. The home has been well maintained inside and out and includes newer interior paint, new roof, new plumbing, new light fixtures, and ceiling fans in all rooms. A well-manicured backyard perfect for entertaining.The property is located off San Dimas Ave in the City of San Dimas.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenants billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5359135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
