318 E GLADSTONE ST SAN DIMAS 91773 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Welcome to your new residence! This charming home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.The kitchen is extremely large for those family gatherings and the home does come with central air/heat and 1633 sq. feet of living space. The home has been well maintained inside and out and includes newer interior paint, new roof, new plumbing, new light fixtures, and ceiling fans in all rooms. A well-manicured backyard perfect for entertaining.The property is located off San Dimas Ave in the City of San Dimas.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenants billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications



No Cats Allowed



