278 Teague Dr

HIDDEN GEM IN CANYON CREEK VILLAGE SAN DIMAS 2+2 AVAILABLE NOW - Wonderfully Woodsy Townhouse in historic San Dimas offers a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen is conveniently situated and open to the living and dining areas with views of the patio. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and private bath. Second bedroom is also large with dual large closets, vaulted ceilings and it's own direct access to the second bathroom. Windows coverings throughout, new laminate in living, dining areas, new carpet in both bedrooms. The large private patio is located between the house and 2 car oversized garage with direct access from the garage. Washer/dryer hookups are located in garage. Community offers towering mature trees, beautiful walkways, a sparkling pool and spa with club house, RV parking, plenty of parking and a playground area with lots of grass. The community backs to the Walnut Creek Wilderness Trail. This is a one of a kind location and very hard to find a rental in, hurry don't wait! *PETS Negotiable



(RLNE4176769)