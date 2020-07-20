All apartments in San Dimas
278 Teague Dr
278 Teague Dr

278 Teague Drive · No Longer Available
Location

278 Teague Drive, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
HIDDEN GEM IN CANYON CREEK VILLAGE SAN DIMAS 2+2 AVAILABLE NOW - Wonderfully Woodsy Townhouse in historic San Dimas offers a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen is conveniently situated and open to the living and dining areas with views of the patio. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and private bath. Second bedroom is also large with dual large closets, vaulted ceilings and it's own direct access to the second bathroom. Windows coverings throughout, new laminate in living, dining areas, new carpet in both bedrooms. The large private patio is located between the house and 2 car oversized garage with direct access from the garage. Washer/dryer hookups are located in garage. Community offers towering mature trees, beautiful walkways, a sparkling pool and spa with club house, RV parking, plenty of parking and a playground area with lots of grass. The community backs to the Walnut Creek Wilderness Trail. This is a one of a kind location and very hard to find a rental in, hurry don't wait! *PETS Negotiable

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4176769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Teague Dr have any available units?
278 Teague Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 278 Teague Dr have?
Some of 278 Teague Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Teague Dr currently offering any rent specials?
278 Teague Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Teague Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Teague Dr is pet friendly.
Does 278 Teague Dr offer parking?
Yes, 278 Teague Dr offers parking.
Does 278 Teague Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Teague Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Teague Dr have a pool?
Yes, 278 Teague Dr has a pool.
Does 278 Teague Dr have accessible units?
No, 278 Teague Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Teague Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Teague Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
