Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful home located in the heart of San Dimas, next to Civic Center Park, San Dimas Library, City Hall and weekly farmers market! Home features central A/C and Heat, new floors, large lot perfect for RV parking or family events. Home is very spacious and features 3 large bedrooms. Detached 2 car garage. Will not last! Call and ask about the loft!