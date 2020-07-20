237 W 2nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This property is two homes on a lot. The home has two bedroom, one bath with roughly 800 sq ft of living space. Kitchen remodeled with granite countertops, fireplace in living room, laminate flooring throughout, newer windows, laundry hook ups and a single car attached garage. Cute little home with a small yard located in the old town area of San Dimas. The home is the back house of two single homes on a lot accessed through alley between 2nd & 3rd St. Private entry and separated yard from the front house. Bonita school district.