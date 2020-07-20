All apartments in San Dimas
237 W 2nd Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

237 W 2nd Street

237 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

237 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is two homes on a lot. The home has two bedroom, one bath with roughly 800 sq ft of living space. Kitchen remodeled with granite countertops, fireplace in living room, laminate flooring throughout, newer windows, laundry hook ups and a single car attached garage. Cute little home with a small yard located in the old town area of San Dimas. The home is the back house of two single homes on a lot accessed through alley between 2nd & 3rd St. Private entry and separated yard from the front house. Bonita school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 W 2nd Street have any available units?
237 W 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 W 2nd Street have?
Some of 237 W 2nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 W 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 W 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 W 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 W 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 237 W 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 237 W 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 237 W 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 W 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 W 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 237 W 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 W 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 237 W 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 W 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 W 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
