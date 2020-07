233 Avenida Melisenda

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS HOME IN A NICE CUL-DE-SAC NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT VIEWS IN THE RANCHO VIA VERDE COMMUNITY*THIS HOME EXHIBITS OUTSTANDING CURB APPEAL AND DEFINITE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP*GREAT FLOOR PLAN OFFERS A FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE AND LEADS TO THE FORMAL DINING ROOM*REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WINE FRIDGE, BREAKFAST BAR AND AN EATING AREA WITH A NICE VIEW OF THE POOL*FAMILY ROOM FEATURES A FIREPLACE AND A NICE VIEW OF THE POOL*MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND 3/4 BATHROOM*UPSTAIRS FEATURES A SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH A BALCONY THAT PROVIDES OUTDOOR SPACE AND MAGNIFICENT VIEWS OF THE MAJESTIC SUNRISES AND THE TWINKLING CITY LIGHTS AT NIGHT*MASTER BATHROOM WITH DUAL SINKS AND A SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB*2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH A JACK & JILL SET UP, 1 BEDROOM IS CURRENTLY BEING USED AS AN OFFICE AND FEATURES A BALCONY*HOME FEATURES AND UPGRADES INCLUDE: VAULTED CEILINGS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, CROWN MOLDING, RECESSED LIGHTING, WALK-IN CLOSET AND CEILING FANS*BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD FEATURES A SPARKLING POOL & SPA, COVERED PATIO AND GRASSY AREA*3-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE HOME*