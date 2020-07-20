220 W 1st Street

Amenities

(2) ROOMS FOR RENT – in a Three Bedroom, one bath home.



Move in-ready rooms with newer carpet and paint, both are completely furnished with Full size beds, lamps, furniture etc.



(House will be shared with (1) 33 yr/old Male)



This 1910 home offers, a large kitchen, indoor washer and dryer, large backyard, BBQ, & Bikes. Located one block north of downtown San Dimas, in walking distance to EVERYTHING! Bus Stop, Freeways, Shopping, Dining, Hardware Store, Banks etc. Plenty of driveway parking also.