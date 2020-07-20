All apartments in San Dimas
220 W 1st Street

220 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 West 1st Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bbq/grill
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
(2) ROOMS FOR RENT – in a Three Bedroom, one bath home.

Move in-ready rooms with newer carpet and paint, both are completely furnished with Full size beds, lamps, furniture etc.

(House will be shared with (1) 33 yr/old Male)

This 1910 home offers, a large kitchen, indoor washer and dryer, large backyard, BBQ, & Bikes. Located one block north of downtown San Dimas, in walking distance to EVERYTHING! Bus Stop, Freeways, Shopping, Dining, Hardware Store, Banks etc. Plenty of driveway parking also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 W 1st Street have any available units?
220 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 W 1st Street have?
Some of 220 W 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 W 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 W 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 220 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 W 1st Street offers parking.
Does 220 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 W 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 W 1st Street have a pool?
No, 220 W 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 220 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 W 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
