Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1447 CYPRESS Street

1447 Cypress St · No Longer Available
Location

1447 Cypress St, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Turnkey single-story, end-unit condominium with an attached garage! Updated kitchen, baths, flooring, lighting, windows and much more! The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings has a breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the dining area and living room. Sliding glass doors lead from the living room to the outdoor patio...it's a great floor plan! Engineered, hard-wood flooring throughout the living room, dining area and hallway. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets with granite countertops. The master bedroom has its own private vanity along with a walk-in closet. The updated 1 1/4 baths include newer vanities, mirrors, lighting and re-tiled tub/shower. Central air and heat. There is a one car private garage with laundry hook ups and one assigned carport space. The community offers a pool, clubhouse and greenbelts. Call today for easy showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 CYPRESS Street have any available units?
1447 CYPRESS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1447 CYPRESS Street have?
Some of 1447 CYPRESS Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 CYPRESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
1447 CYPRESS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 CYPRESS Street pet-friendly?
No, 1447 CYPRESS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 1447 CYPRESS Street offer parking?
Yes, 1447 CYPRESS Street offers parking.
Does 1447 CYPRESS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 CYPRESS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 CYPRESS Street have a pool?
Yes, 1447 CYPRESS Street has a pool.
Does 1447 CYPRESS Street have accessible units?
No, 1447 CYPRESS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 CYPRESS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 CYPRESS Street does not have units with dishwashers.
