1447 CYPRESS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Turnkey single-story, end-unit condominium with an attached garage! Updated kitchen, baths, flooring, lighting, windows and much more! The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings has a breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the dining area and living room. Sliding glass doors lead from the living room to the outdoor patio...it's a great floor plan! Engineered, hard-wood flooring throughout the living room, dining area and hallway. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets with granite countertops. The master bedroom has its own private vanity along with a walk-in closet. The updated 1 1/4 baths include newer vanities, mirrors, lighting and re-tiled tub/shower. Central air and heat. There is a one car private garage with laundry hook ups and one assigned carport space. The community offers a pool, clubhouse and greenbelts. Call today for easy showing!