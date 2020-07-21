All apartments in San Dimas
1309 Paseo Valle
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

1309 Paseo Valle

1309 Paseo Valle Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Paseo Valle Vista, San Dimas, CA 91724
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SINGLE STORY POOL HOME with RV Parking. Cul de sac location and is walking distance to Badillo Elementary! You can enjoy the view of hills from your front gated courtyard. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2,018 square feet of living space. Living Room with fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast nook for additional sitting, New stainless steel appliances include a double oven, dishwasher and gas stove top. There are ample cabinets for storage including a panty. Bedrooms have custom closet organizers, mirrored closets and overhead ceiling fans. Master Bedroom opens to an enclosed atrium which brings in natural lighting. Master bathroom features dual sinks, tile flooring and a walk in shower. Additional features include upgraded A/C, ,heater, laminate and tile flooring, wet bar in family room and plantation shutters. Convenient interior laundry room with cabinets for storage. Private Entertaining Backyard has a grass area, swimming pool, spa and two Covered patios for your year round enjoyment! 2 Car Garage with direct access and side gated area which would be perfect for an extra car, recreational toys or storage. Home is ready for your Furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Paseo Valle have any available units?
1309 Paseo Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Paseo Valle have?
Some of 1309 Paseo Valle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Paseo Valle currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Paseo Valle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Paseo Valle pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Paseo Valle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 1309 Paseo Valle offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Paseo Valle offers parking.
Does 1309 Paseo Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Paseo Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Paseo Valle have a pool?
Yes, 1309 Paseo Valle has a pool.
Does 1309 Paseo Valle have accessible units?
Yes, 1309 Paseo Valle has accessible units.
Does 1309 Paseo Valle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Paseo Valle has units with dishwashers.
