1309 Paseo Valle

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

SINGLE STORY POOL HOME with RV Parking. Cul de sac location and is walking distance to Badillo Elementary! You can enjoy the view of hills from your front gated courtyard. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2,018 square feet of living space. Living Room with fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast nook for additional sitting, New stainless steel appliances include a double oven, dishwasher and gas stove top. There are ample cabinets for storage including a panty. Bedrooms have custom closet organizers, mirrored closets and overhead ceiling fans. Master Bedroom opens to an enclosed atrium which brings in natural lighting. Master bathroom features dual sinks, tile flooring and a walk in shower. Additional features include upgraded A/C, ,heater, laminate and tile flooring, wet bar in family room and plantation shutters. Convenient interior laundry room with cabinets for storage. Private Entertaining Backyard has a grass area, swimming pool, spa and two Covered patios for your year round enjoyment! 2 Car Garage with direct access and side gated area which would be perfect for an extra car, recreational toys or storage. Home is ready for your Furniture!