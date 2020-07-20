All apartments in San Dimas
San Dimas, CA
1257 Bonnie Glen Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:51 PM

1257 Bonnie Glen Lane

1257 Bonnieglen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Bonnieglen Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This 3 bed/2 bath condo in San Dimas off of Foothill is tastefully remodeled and move in ready!

Located in a quiet condo community, this condo has it's own 2 car garage with lots of storage and an enclosed patio area that connects the garage and the condo itself.

This condo has premium laminate floors, lots of windows for natural light and a very good sized kitchen with included refrigerator. Living room off the kitchen is very spacious with fireplace and sliding glass door to the large patio.

One of the bedroom has been converted for use as an office and is located just off the living room. Both the master and second bedroom are very large with lots of closet space.

This condo is located very close to the 210 and 57 freeways making it very commuter friendly. It also includes the washer and dryer and two refrigerators, one in the kitchen and one in the garage! It also includes a whole house water softening system to be maintained by the tenant.

Located in the desirable Glenwood Townhomes which offers a pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, park and tennis courts.

Included with rent but not warrantied: Refrigerator in house, refrigerator in garage, washer, and dryer

You won't want to miss the chance to view this condo!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,349, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,339, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane have any available units?
1257 Bonnie Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane have?
Some of 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Bonnie Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane has a pool.
Does 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Bonnie Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
