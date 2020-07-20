1257 Bonnie Glen Lane

Amenities

This 3 bed/2 bath condo in San Dimas off of Foothill is tastefully remodeled and move in ready!



Located in a quiet condo community, this condo has it's own 2 car garage with lots of storage and an enclosed patio area that connects the garage and the condo itself.



This condo has premium laminate floors, lots of windows for natural light and a very good sized kitchen with included refrigerator. Living room off the kitchen is very spacious with fireplace and sliding glass door to the large patio.



One of the bedroom has been converted for use as an office and is located just off the living room. Both the master and second bedroom are very large with lots of closet space.



This condo is located very close to the 210 and 57 freeways making it very commuter friendly. It also includes the washer and dryer and two refrigerators, one in the kitchen and one in the garage! It also includes a whole house water softening system to be maintained by the tenant.



Located in the desirable Glenwood Townhomes which offers a pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, park and tennis courts.



Included with rent but not warrantied: Refrigerator in house, refrigerator in garage, washer, and dryer



You won't want to miss the chance to view this condo!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



