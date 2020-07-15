All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 1134 Las Colinas Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
1134 Las Colinas Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

1134 Las Colinas Way

1134 Las Colinas Way · (909) 869-1343 ext. 1343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1134 Las Colinas Way, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1134 Las Colinas Way · Avail. now

$4,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful San Dimas Home in Gated Community - This home was built in 2013 and is in a gated community in a beautiful neighborhood. 4 bedrooms 4.5 bath plus a den, which can be used as a 5th bedroom or office. Bright entry foyer opens to an elegant formal living room with fireplace. Formal dining room has 9 feet double doors that lead to the quiet courtyard. HUGE, beautiful kitchen with center island, built-in refrigerator, stainless steel hood with powerful vent fans, and a dishwasher. Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets. Sunny breakfast corner with views over the mountains. Bright and spacious family room facing fully landscaped backyard. Elegant staircase leads to the loft on 2nd floor where it provides large space for family entertainment. 3 bedrooms have their own bathrooms. One bedroom downstairs for guests and senior family members. Beautiful San Gabriel mountain views through the large window in oversized master bedroom. Master bathroom has luxurious soaking tub and generous separate shower plus a huge walk-in closet. All windows in the house are low E dual pane windows. 4 car tandem garage; dual central A/C systems. Beautifully landscaped. Near shopping centers,(Costco, Walmart, Sam Club, Home Depot, Best Buy, restaurant etc.), schools, parks, hiking and easy freeway access.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5932629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Las Colinas Way have any available units?
1134 Las Colinas Way has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Las Colinas Way have?
Some of 1134 Las Colinas Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Las Colinas Way currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Las Colinas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Las Colinas Way pet-friendly?
No, 1134 Las Colinas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 1134 Las Colinas Way offer parking?
Yes, 1134 Las Colinas Way offers parking.
Does 1134 Las Colinas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Las Colinas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Las Colinas Way have a pool?
No, 1134 Las Colinas Way does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Las Colinas Way have accessible units?
No, 1134 Las Colinas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Las Colinas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 Las Colinas Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1134 Las Colinas Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with BalconiesSan Dimas Apartments with Pools
San Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAColton, CACerritos, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity