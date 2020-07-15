1134 Las Colinas Way

Amenities

Beautiful San Dimas Home in Gated Community - This home was built in 2013 and is in a gated community in a beautiful neighborhood. 4 bedrooms 4.5 bath plus a den, which can be used as a 5th bedroom or office. Bright entry foyer opens to an elegant formal living room with fireplace. Formal dining room has 9 feet double doors that lead to the quiet courtyard. HUGE, beautiful kitchen with center island, built-in refrigerator, stainless steel hood with powerful vent fans, and a dishwasher. Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets. Sunny breakfast corner with views over the mountains. Bright and spacious family room facing fully landscaped backyard. Elegant staircase leads to the loft on 2nd floor where it provides large space for family entertainment. 3 bedrooms have their own bathrooms. One bedroom downstairs for guests and senior family members. Beautiful San Gabriel mountain views through the large window in oversized master bedroom. Master bathroom has luxurious soaking tub and generous separate shower plus a huge walk-in closet. All windows in the house are low E dual pane windows. 4 car tandem garage; dual central A/C systems. Beautifully landscaped. Near shopping centers,(Costco, Walmart, Sam Club, Home Depot, Best Buy, restaurant etc.), schools, parks, hiking and easy freeway access.



No Pets Allowed



