113 E Commercial St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Modern Townhouse - Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhouse located in downtown San Dimas, conveniently located close to 210, 57, and 10 Fwy. Park and Ride/Bus stop located across the street. Bus schedule accommodates commuters/working professionals for convenient access to downtown LA. Walking distance to grocery stores (Albertsons), restaurants, cafes, shops located in front of complex and to downtown San Dimas. Or you can also enjoy the BBQ area within community.

2 Master bedrooms, each has attached full bathroom. A beautiful upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave are all included. LED lights throughout and energy efficient appliances. Tankless water heater. House is equipped with whole house water softening system (tenant to maintain) and Reverse Osmosis drinking water in kitchen. Beautiful countertops with counter seating and plenty of cupboard space. Central AC. Two car garage, and nice balcony off the dinning area. Washer and Dryer provided inside the unit. NO Pets. Water, Trash and HOA, paid by owner. All other utilities paid by tenant.



For more information or to schedule a showing contact Traci@OttosenCo.com.

Apply online at https://www.ottosenco.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5388710)