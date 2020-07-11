All apartments in San Dimas
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
113 E Commercial St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

113 E Commercial St

113 West Commercial Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 West Commercial Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Modern Townhouse - Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhouse located in downtown San Dimas, conveniently located close to 210, 57, and 10 Fwy. Park and Ride/Bus stop located across the street. Bus schedule accommodates commuters/working professionals for convenient access to downtown LA. Walking distance to grocery stores (Albertsons), restaurants, cafes, shops located in front of complex and to downtown San Dimas. Or you can also enjoy the BBQ area within community.
2 Master bedrooms, each has attached full bathroom. A beautiful upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave are all included. LED lights throughout and energy efficient appliances. Tankless water heater. House is equipped with whole house water softening system (tenant to maintain) and Reverse Osmosis drinking water in kitchen. Beautiful countertops with counter seating and plenty of cupboard space. Central AC. Two car garage, and nice balcony off the dinning area. Washer and Dryer provided inside the unit. NO Pets. Water, Trash and HOA, paid by owner. All other utilities paid by tenant.

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Traci@OttosenCo.com.
Apply online at https://www.ottosenco.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

