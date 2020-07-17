All apartments in San Diego County
4353 Estate Drive (Guest House)
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4353 Estate Drive (Guest House)

4353 Estate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4353 Estate Drive, San Diego County, CA 92028

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Brand New Construction Guest Home in Great Location between Fallbrook and Bonsall, Easy Fwy 76 Acess! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a private showing. Please do not proceed without an appointment, tenants/owners may still be residing on property.

This Lovely and very Streamlined Guest Home was just finished and is ready for show and move in! Brand New Finishes and Appliances, Private Entry and Outdoor Areas away from Main Home!

It Offers a Nice Open Living and Kitchen Space, 1 Bed / 1 Bath / 850 Square Feet / New Construction! Water / Trash / Landscaping All Included in Rent!

It is being offered at $1650 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $1750 will be due at time of acceptance.
First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer units.

Waster / Trash / Landscaping All Included in Rent!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas through separate propane tank for guest unit supplied by Ferrellgas and Electric through separate meter attached to main home and property's main meter, it shall be read each month/billing period and the kWh usage will then be calculated out and billed to tenant, along with a copy of the statement and picture documentation of the meter reading done.

This home has central heating and AC and is on Septic.

Tenant will need to arrange for off-site mail PO Box and delivery location.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. The owners are happy to install a wall mount for TV if tenants wish to hang a TV, please ask about this, Thank you!

A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE5762699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

