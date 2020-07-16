3219 Alta Verde Drive (Studio #2)

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

The Perfect, Brand New "Tiny Home" Guest Unit on Fully Fenced and Gated Country Property in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.



This Studio layout "Tiny Home" is Brand New, Fully Furnished and Appointed, and Ready to Go! Available for show by appt only and move in Now!



It includes Water, SDGE, Trash, and Spectrum Internet Connection, and is located on a lovely gated and fully fenced, private country property, conveniently located between Fallbrook and Bonsall.



Open Studio Layout with 120 Total Square Feet Inside, plus additional patio and sitting area outside.



It is being offered at $875 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $975 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



No pets of any kind will be considered at this time.



This home is ideal for a single individual, it's like a room rental, only better, as it's separate and detached and feels like a mini home on a private property.



Owner will ask that tenant get an off site PO Box for Mail and Deliveries.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Refrigerator, Microwave, Toaster Oven, and Shared Washing Machine on site. Additionally Brand New Vizio 50" Wall Mounted TV, Table, Console, Space Heater, and portable LG AC Unit all provided with unit.



Appliances Not Included are: Dryer and Dryer Hook up. Accommodations for a tenant supplied dryer can be made, if tenant would like to supply their owner propane gas dryer.



Please note the toilet installed in this unit is not hooked up to septic, it is a "compost" toilet, and will require specific chemicals be put down it in order to break down waste properly. This will be a tenant responsibility to provide and do regularly and as specified throughout the lease. Additionally there is a second detached shower and regular toilet on property (where the washing machine is hooked up as well ) that is available for tenant use.



All Utilities, Landscaping, Trash, Included in Rent. Except for propane gas for hot water heater unit. Also filters as needed for water throughout the lease will be tenant responsibility.



This home has a portable AC unit and portable space heater Included with it and is on septic.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. Owner will supply WiFi TV Connection with 50" Vizio Smart TV and console.



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5286219)