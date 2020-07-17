19308 Laurel Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage, Central HVAC, Very Private - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, house will be available for move in on July 15, 2020. It is located on a private road off of Mussey Grade Rd. It is a short drive to Main St Ramona. The property has a lot of outdoor space with local plants. These plants are all around the house and add to the privacy. The house has hard floors in the living room, kitchen, and bathrooms. Bedrooms have carpet. Kitchen appliances included are the refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Laundry washer and dryer will be included in the garage, but not maintained. Residents will have use of the entire property except the RV Pad.



UNIT INFORMATION:

Utilities: Well water and septic provided. Residents responsible for electricity and communication services.

Parking/Storage: 2-car garage.

AC: Central HVAC

Laundry: Washer/dryer in the garage.

Pet Policy: Smalls pets up to 25lb allowed. $50/mo rent increase per pet. $500 deposit increase.



Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties



SHOWINGS:

Viewings are scheduled by appointment only with the current resident showing the house. Available on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, and Sunday afternoon. Email back or call with your preferred day and time.



TO APPLY:

Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $40 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

4. A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

5. Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.

6. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.



$40 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.



Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs



Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.

info@JensenPropertiesSD.com

(858) 449-7294

https://jensenpropertiessd.com/

CA DRE License #01902511



(RLNE5809442)